New chapter in the long-distance clash between Massimo Segre and Cristina Seymandi, the woman left and humiliated at the pre-wedding party, for an alleged betrayal. “I break my reserve, after days of discomfort that have tried me a lot – says Seymandi in a letter sent to Corriere della Sera – Yesterday morning (August 15, ed) I was able to read a letter from Massimo Segre addressed to the editor of a newspaper , where, for the umpteenth time, my life and our common journey together were highlighted on a full page, in the national news, mixed, in the article, with advertising for the future entrepreneurial initiatives of my ex partner’s companies (initiatives on which we had been working together for years)”.

About his mother’s engagement ring: “our ring – says Seymandi – of which he never misses the opportunity to underline the material value by specifying its characteristics, a ring to which I was very fond as one of my dearest things, mysteriously disappeared (coincidentally) from our house 15 days before that very sad evening which hit the headlines, as proof, perhaps, that there are those who plan revenge meticulously, and perversely, well in advance”.

“Finally, Massimo writes that “love should be a splendid exclusive”, a statement that astounds me to hear him pronounce it… but on which I prefer not to dwell, because, unlike Massimo, I do not feel I have any right to at the same time setting myself up as judge and executioner of any mistakes of the people with whom I spend a part of my life, whether they are companions, family members or friends, issuing a definitive judgment and also applying the maximum penalty, without, however, even a minimum of cross-examination”. wrote the businesswoman.

