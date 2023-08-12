Cristina Seymandi, who is the manager left by Massimo Segre

Cristina Seymandi, 47, was a collaborator of the mayor Appendino and as reported by Corriere della Sera in recent days, it seemed that it could happen to her Chiara Appendino in the seat of the first citizen. Then he did nothing more. Subsequently she was a collaborator of the center-right mayoral candidate Paolo Damilano at the municipal elections of Turin.

Daughter of a well-known accountant from Turin she has engaged not only in politics, but also in the world of business.

It indeed is CEO of Savio Spaa company that operates in the field of products for aluminum windows.

Not only that, it covers therole of board director for Directa Sim and that of general secretary of the Molinette Onlus Research Foundation, of which Segre himself is president.

Read also

Segre-Seymandi, those who cheat are not necessarily always wrong. But let’s not talk about media feminicide. Elisabetta Aldovrandi’s analysis. “The intriguing part is figuring out why…”

Subscribe to the newsletter

