Cristina Seymandi and the sapphire that disappeared 15 days earlier: “It was all planned for some time by Segre”

The summer catchphrase this year is not a rap song but the story of love and betrayal between Massimo Segre and Cristina Seymandi. The video in which the financier publicly dumps his future wife at her engagement party has now gone around the world, accusing her of having “cuckolded” him on several occasions. Here comes the response of Cristina Seymandi alla letter from her ex boyfriend Massimo Segre sent to La Stampa on 15 August, in which the banker defended his decision to break off the engagement in that blatant way during a pre-wedding party with friends a Turin.

Seymandi: “I break my reserve, – he wrote in a letter to Corriere della Sera – afterwards days of discomfort that have me very tried. Yesterday morning (August 15, ed) I was able to read a letter from Massimo Segre addressed to the editor of a newspaper, in which, for the umpteenth time, my life and our common journey together were featured full page“.

