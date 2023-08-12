Cristina Seymandi: Massimo Segre threw everything in the square causing pain to everyone

What did Massimo Segre think when he started reading that piece of paper? “That it was a joke, really. On the first sentences I even imagined that it was all prepared, but in a very different sense. But then, the more it went on, the more petrified I was. I stopped listening, dumbfounded: because I was shocked”, says Cristina Seymandi to Corriere della Sera. And he explains that it was “shocked, at what she was saying, there in front of everyone. I don’t think anything like this has ever happened to anyone.”

Is she more disappointed or angry? “I’m dumbfounded, speechless. “I leave you free”, he said: an aberrant sentence. In short, that speech was a violent gesture“, the words of Cristina Seymandi. What hurt her the most? «Look, we loved each other, a lot, and we lived as a family, at home and at work. Me, him and my daughter. Instead, with those words, he hurt the people I love. A very heavy violence. Which was followed by shocking comments on social media”.

“If there was something wrong, we could have discussed it together, it could involve me. In short, he could have sought a dialogue with me. Maybe we would have reached the same conclusions, but in a completely different way”, the words of Cristina Seymandi to Corsera. “He preferred to do this, throw everything in the square, causing everyone so much pain, and I don’t understand why. It didn’t seem to me like he had been manipulated. Serious matters are resolved in another way”

