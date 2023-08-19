Cristina Seymandi would have transferred the large amount from the account jointly held with Massimo Segre to her own

The legal battle between the former couple, made up of the entrepreneur Massimo Segre and by the Turin manager Cristina Seymandicontinues to flare up. In particular, a meeting in court before the judge is scheduled for August 22 Gabriella Ratti for a property issue. As reported by the Corriere della Serain fact, the woman allegedly withdrew the sum of 700,000 euros from the common account to transfer it to your own. However, the manager claims that the operation was completely regular and authorised.

"everything is OK" — Through his lawyer, Seymandi said that "the alleged transfer of money […] it was actually done in March 2023" therefore more than 4 months before the evening of 27 July in which the coexistence of the two was officially interrupted. "And Massimo Segre was perfectly aware of this transfer of money and of the purposes of the same, falling within the scope of normal patrimonial relations between the parties. She knew it perfectly to the point that he had it expressly authorized, and that no complaints for embezzlement or other offense of this kind have been opened against me". The diffusion of the news, says Seymandi, would therefore be attributable to a "campaign of defamation and delegitimation pending against me" against which he asked "my legal team to protect me in every venue".