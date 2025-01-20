Cristina Serra, ex-wife of Pep Guardiola, has given her first words in Barcelona, where he has settled after his separation from the Manchester coach.

The businesswoman spoke in Catalan to the press that followed her: “Everything is fine, perfect.” And he said that he was not going to add anything more, on any issue or on any question.

Cristina walked through the streets of Barcelona, She has entered a store and left in a car that was waiting for her.

Since their separation was announced, the couple has been surrounded by all kinds of speculation. Neither of them has said a single word about it.