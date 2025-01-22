A week ago, the news of the separation after 30 years together Pep Guardiola and Christina Serra It surprised the gossip press and caused a stir on social networks among football fans who found a link between the coach’s last known public attitudes and his possible new sentimental status. As the ‘Mamarazzis’ told us exclusively, the duo of journalists formed by Laura Fa and Lorena Vasquezthe marriage would have made the decision to break up in the month of December and they had only communicated it to those closest to them to deal with the situation as discreetly as possible, until their new life stages hit the press.

Days later, the same journalists dared to publish the real reasons that would have led the couple to make the decision to separate and start living separately permanently, since their style of living together during these years was not based on sharing a residence. As revealed, the causes would have been motivated by Guardiola’s professional priorities, whose contract renewal with Manchester City until June 2027 may have been the reason for putting an end to their love story. Without being able to return to live in Spain due to their obligation to remain in England, the former couple could have seen their balance in danger. They found the breakup to be the only solution so that it would not affect their family.

As they pointed out, Serra would have already expressed his disagreement with Guardiola’s attitude towards work until the frequent differences have ended up wearing down their relationship, which now continues in terms of friendship without the usual alleged conflicts. “There is cordiality and affection between them, and we are going to continue watching them together,” said Vásquez in the Antena 3 afternoon program where he collaborates. In the last few hours, and when the possibility of the former couple reconciling is still up in the air for the press, Cristina Serra has broken her silence and spoken out for the first time after their breakup.

«Perfect, thank you. All good. “I have nothing to say and I will not say anything,” she made it clear to the ‘Europa Press’ microphones that they had captured the businesswoman walking through the streets of Barcelona, ​​where she was enjoying a quiet morning of shopping that she did not want to interrupt. to talk about the reasons that have led you to want to separate. For his part, Pep Guardiola has preferred not to speak out yet and is focused on his work as a coach, which is already giving him the first fruits of the season.









Cristina’s words come at a time when a recent discussion that the ex-couple had in a restaurant has been revealed about the same reasons that the ‘Mamarazzis’ point out about their divorce. According to ‘The Sun’, this disagreement that took place during the last months of their relationship would be evidence that shows that they were then living a romance full of tensions, a slump that they have not been able to overcome. As the media reported, Guardiola traveled to Barcelona to meet his wife, but the evening did not end as they had planned. «They sat in the corner and things got tense between them. He was talking animatedly. “We were all shocked when we found out that they had separated,” said a waiter.