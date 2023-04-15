Cristina Scuccia will be a competitor of the new edition of The Island of the Famous. The program hosted by Ilary Blasi it will be broadcast from Monday 17 April on Canale 5. During an interview with “Il Corriere”, the former nun made unpublished statements about her next adventure in Honduras. Let’s find out together what I said in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Cristina Scuccia is one of TV personalities most loved and talked about of the moment. The former nun will be part of the cast of The Island of the Famous which is leaving on Monday 17 April on Canale 5. During an interview with “Il Corriere”, the woman let herself go to some confessions about the type of clothing which he will wear in Honduras.

She herself has stated that she will not opt ​​for the traditional bikini but it will bring one small change. These were hers words:

It will be a revised version of the costume. The bikini didn’t put me at ease: I want to respect my times and also those of those who knew me in a different way. I have metabolized my change: it comes after a journey of years. But not everyone is used to it, they might think she’s gone crazy. I didn’t want to offend sensibilities. I decided to wear shorts mainly because I didn’t feel ready.

In a second moment, the former nun moved the topic on theLove. She herself has emphasized that she has no intention of to fall in love. Furthermore, the woman fears none deprivation as she stated that she was already used to survival trials.

These were the premises done before starting yours next adventure program conducted by Ilary Blasi. How will the former nun fare in Honduras? We just have to find out!