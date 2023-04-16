The former nun Cristina Scuccia will be on the Isola dei Famosi. She announces it herself in an interview with Corriere della Sera. It took her a long time to decide, she tells Chiara Maffoletti: “But when it happened that I stopped at fear, as I was going through my moment of darkness, I understood that it wasn’t leading me anywhere. If you put yourself on the line, however, you discover new things that you didn’t think you were capable of”. The woman let herself go to some confessions regarding the type of clothing she will wear in Honduras.

She herself has declared that she will not opt ​​for the traditional bikini but will make a small change. These were her words: “It will be a revisited version of the costume. The bikini didn’t put me at ease: I want to respect my times and also those of those who knew me in a different way. I have metabolized my change: it comes after a journey of years. But not everyone is used to it, they might think she’s gone crazy. I didn’t want to offend sensibilities. I decided to wear shorts mainly because I didn’t feel ready.”

Later, the former nun shifted the topic to love. She herself has emphasized that she has no intention of falling in love. Furthermore, the woman does not fear any deprivation as she has declared that she is already used to survival tests.