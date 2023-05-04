There are several rumors about Cristina Scuccia engaged to a girl from Madrid. Will it be true?

Cristina Scuccia is one of the undisputed protagonists of these first weeks at theIsland of the Famous. There was a lot of curiosity to see her as a free girl after her decision to abandon ecclesiastical life.

Several rumors have come forward these days, especially the sentimental ones. Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise they pressed her trying to understand more about her and when asked if she liked men or women more, her answer was eloquent: “Do I like men or women? I like people.”

Obviously we continue to investigate his love life and other details have popped up. Indiscretions coming from people who have known her very well in the past have spoken of a possible girlfriend who would live in Madrid.

Some have thought about clarifying the shipwreck faithful from the Church of San Leone Magno, where Cristina lived. And Diva and Donna weren’t very sweet to her.

“He made us understand that he is in the game, in order to get people talking about himself and that is why we are sure that the story of his girlfriend is created at the table. We find it in bad taste that you continue to talk about God and Jesus in a program like the Island of the Famous” – they said. So they believe that the story of the Spanish girlfriend is all a farce created ad hoc to get people talking.

And apparently she would play along to get people talking about her and create some popularity behind the character. The faithful also criticized the way she talks about God and Jesus in a program often described as trashy like theIsland of the Famous.

Finally, they said about the former sister Christine: “We just have to pray for her and hope that everything really goes well for her“.