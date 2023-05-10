While Cristina Scuccia live his experience a The Island of the Famous, her ex-boyfriend becomes the protagonist of some statements regarding his previous relationship with the current castaway. Let’s find out all the details together.

After deciding to remove the veil and abandon religious life, Cristina Scuccia is currently one of shipwrecked more talks de The Island of the Famous. The former nun had theoccasion to tell about the program conducted by Ilary Blasi and about his love life had stated:

I had a boyfriend, but when we had to go out together it was a commitment for me because I’d rather do something else than him. My greatest passion was singing and I preferred to invest my free hours in singing instead of being with him, in his company.

In light of that externalization, her ex boyfriend couldn’t help but chime in on the matter. The person concerned is called Lucius Arcadipane and practices the profession of postman in Sicily:

I don’t follow her anymore and I don’t care: if Cristina talked about me, I don’t care. Cristina and I, when we met for the first time, were at most eight years old. We both come from very Catholic families and in our neighborhood parish we helped the pastor at mass. Growing up together brought us together right away.

The man told how the knowledge with Christina. From what emerges from her revelations, the two were a lot lovers:

Our feeling grew with us, little by little, and there was no need to add words to what we felt for each other. The fact that Cristina is a very easy person to talk to, an attentive confidante, struck me. Even today she is a woman who knows how to give the right advice. That’s what made us fall in love with her. In addition to being my girlfriend, she was also the friend I could trust. Cristina had introduced me to her family, her parents knew about us and were calm.

Finally, the boy finished his speech stating that he currently no longer has no contact with the current competitor of the program hosted by Ilary Blasi. These were hers words: