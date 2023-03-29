Cristina Scuccia will take part in the next edition of The Island of the Famous. Over the last few days, the former sister Cristina has let herself go to some statements regarding her participation in the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi. Let’s find out together what she said in detail.

The Island of the Famous is about to return to the small screen with a new edition. The first episode of the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi will have to be aired on Canale five starting April 17, 2023. Among the new shipwrecked who will take part in the experience in Honduras appears the face of Cristina Scuccia. It is about theformer sister Christinewinner of The Voicewho decided to abandon the monastic habit and started a career as a singer.

Already in recent weeks, the woman had ended up in the focus of controversy due to some statements made a very true where he had opened his heart to Silvia Toffanin. Now, it was further that the former nun ended up in the center of the gossip affirmations released about the next adventure a The Island of the Famous.

To spread that scoop it was Deianira Marzano who said that the direct interested party would have been too much superficial. In fact, when Cristina became aware of the difficult experiences that she will have to face in the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi, such as fasting, she didn’t worry.

On the contrary, the person directly concerned admitted that she was already aware of it and that she was not afraid as she herself had already participated as a nun in various humanitarian missions in the third world. Needless to say, these are claims that have annoyed web users and have raised many in general controversy And indignation.