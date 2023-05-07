Cristina Scuccia talks about her past, the confession of the former nun

Cristina Scuccia returns to talk about her past a The island of the famous: the former nun, in fact, revealed why she told a few more details about her decision to leave religious life.

“The first thing I did was to take the car and travel kilometers and kilometers from Milan to Sicily. I was very happy because for me the kilometers were breathing space. Then, immediately after, I took a trip to Barcelona where I covered kilometers by bike,” said Cristina.

“The air that came over me was something magnificent. I understood that the convent was not my place and this made me lose myself completely” concluded the former nun.

It is not the first time that Cristina Scuccia talks about her past with the other castaways: the former nun was also subjected to some embarrassing questions, including the one concerning her virginity.

“I had a very normal adolescence, like everyone else. Only that the few stories I’ve had were a commitment for me” Cristina confessed.

And when asked if she was still a virgin, the former nun replied with irony: “To be honest, I’m a lion.”