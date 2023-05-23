During the episode of The Island of the Famous aired yesterday May 22, 2023, Cristina Scuccia she became the protagonist of an unprecedented report regarding her love life. The castaway revealed that she was engaged but a few moments later she blurted out against her Ilary Blasi. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, among the protagonists most popular of the new edition de The Island of the Famous there is Cristina Scuccia. On the occasion of her first experience in Honduras, the former nun is talking about herself without filters. Despite her, she has always preferred to keep her privacy about hers private liferecently confessed to Helena Prestes that she was engaged in a love affair.

There shock statement it came a few days ago. In any case, Ilary Blasi wanted to deepen the topic during the sixth episode. These were the words of the shipwrecked:

This person tiptoed in, not judging me because of my past.

According to his taleScuccia met this person about two months before starting theadventure to The Island of the Famous:

It’s a sprout. The shoots must be protected. Yes, love is a beautiful thing. I don’t want my leaving the convent to be confused with this thing here. Many things have happened in two years and just before starting this adventure I met this person.

Cristina Scuccia communicated to Ilary Blasi that she feels in embarrassment to speak publicly about his love life. However, the presenter did not want to stop and continued to storm the shipwreck requests. In light of this, the former nun has blurted out against her: