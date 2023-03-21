According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Cristina Scuccia should become a competitor to the new edition de The Island of the Famous. To bring out an unprecedented background on the matter, the former nun in the study of very true. Let’s find out together what he said in detail.

Among guests of the most recent episode of very true the face of Cristina Scuccia has appeared. The former nun has returned to the study of Silvia Toffanin to tell about his new life. By now everyone knows that the former winner of The Voice she decided to abandon the Ursulines and nun’s habit to pursue her own dreamor to land in the world of music.

In fact, once the interview was over, Scuccia performed in the studio of very true with his new song “Happiness is a direction”. It’s not all. Before the performance, the woman let herself go to some statements regarding her private and professional life.

In detail, a unprecedented backstory about your participation in The Island of the Famous. Although currently it hasn’t been yet confirmed as part of the official cast, the woman aroused the curiosity of Silvia Toffanin who tried to get some information more:

We’ll see you soon to talk about a new adventure, I think, mystery!

Faced with these statements, the former Sister Cristina was embarrassed. However its answer she was not long in coming and these were hers words:

Who knows, we don’t know!

So the singer did not clarify i doubts about your participation in The Island of Damosi. In fact, his name appeared in the list of the presumed castaways as well as that of Alessandro Cecchi Paone, Marco Predolin, the Enardu twins, Gianmarco Onestini. However it comes to names which have not yet been confirmed either by those directly involved or by the production of the program conducted by Ilary Blasi.