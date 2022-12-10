These are the words of a former Franciscan friar: “There is a cumbersome shadow with which you will have to deal”

Over the past few hours the name of Cristina Scuccia, the former sister Cristina, has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. After the announcement of the choice to abandon her life as an Ursuline nun, Cristina has become one of the most talked about characters of the latter period. In the last few hours, however, important background stories have been revealed about the former nun. Let’s find out together what it is.

The story that Cristina Scuccia told very truein Silvia Toffanin’s living room, has generated quite a few controversy. In fact, there were many who harshly criticized the ex-nun’s choice to tell her journey in a television living room.

Among the many characters who have harshly criticized the former competitor of The Voice it didn’t miss Joseph Cionfoli. It is a former friar who, in an interview with the weekly ‘DiPiù’ revealed some background on the life of the former nun.

In this regard, these were his words:

In Cristina’s life there is a cumbersome shadow with which she will have to deal.

And, continuing, the musician he has declared:

Without your nun’s habit, you probably wouldn’t have won The Voice.

According to the words of Joseph Cionfolitherefore, for Cristina Scuccia it would be very difficult to completely abandon her old identity.

At the moment, the person concerned has neither confirmed nor denied the words of the former friar. Christine he therefore chose to remain silent and not to comment on the musician’s phrases that have been making the rounds on the web in recent days, making the many gossip magazines chat.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Cristina Scuccia will decide to respond to the words of the former friar Giuseppe Cionfoli. Meanwhile, the former nun said she started living her new life in Spain, where she now works as a waitress.