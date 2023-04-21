Cristina Scotland was the name of the 39-year-old woman who died after being hit by a cement mixer in Milan on the morning of Thursday 20 April. The accident occurred around 12 between via Francesco Sforza and corso di Porta Vittoria in Milan. Cristina was riding her bike. She was pedaling along the via Sforza cycle path heading north. Even the cement mixer went along the same road in the same direction. Then, according to an initial reconstruction by the local police, the 39-year-old was hit by the heavy vehicle driven by the 54-year-old, who was turning right towards Corso di Porta Vittoria.

The impact left no way out for the cyclist. The rescuers, who intervened on the spot with an ambulance and a red-coded self-medication, were unable to do anything but ascertain the woman’s death. The local police immediately closed the road to carry out the surveys: it is not yet clear whether the bike was also turning right or if it was continuing straight. Of course there was the rain has complicated the view of the driver of the truck, in addition to the famous blind spot. The driver tested negative for alcohol and drug pre-tests; he was taken in a state of shock to the emergency room.

Mother of Crescenzago, she lived with her daughter and her partner of the same age. Very few traces of her on the web. She graduated in sports science, on Linkedin she presents herself as a personal trainer and holistic masseuse, after having been an instructor of artistic gymnastics and athletics for years