Leonardo Interactive, Italian video game publisher, presented the release of the official Main Theme of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, enhanced by the voice of Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil singing the song “Loneliness”, composed by the Italian author Alessandro Galdieri. The song has been available since August 25, 2023 on major online music stores. Developed by the Italian team of Invader Studios, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will be released on August 30, 2023 on PC, Playstation and Xbox. “Cristina Scabbia’s collaboration with Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle was an absolute thrill for us,” said Alessandro De Bianchi, Co-Founder and Head of Studio of Invader Studios and Game Director for Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. “Exploring the depths of her evocative and powerful voice, Cristina captured the many nuances of the game perfectly. With its engaging storytelling, this adventure reveals an intense emotional component, expertly highlighted by Cristina. Her performance has masterfully highlighted this double soul of the game, which winds between horror elements and emotional suggestions ”.

Cristina Scabbia shared her enthusiasm for collaborating on the project: “When the guys at Invaders Studios asked me to perform the song Loneliness for Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, I accepted with immense joy. I think Loneliness is a very poignant song and incredibly evocative, perfect for embracing the mood of the game and the emotions of its protagonist. I really hope you enjoy solitude as much as I do.” Leonardo Caltagirone, Founder of Leonardo Interactive: “Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle has been an outstanding project for us, and we are incredibly excited to bring this game to players around the world. The addition of the extraordinary talent of Cristina Scabbia to the Official Main Theme elevates the overall gaming experience, reinforcing our commitment to providing the very best in survival horror entertainment.”