Cristina Rivera Garza (Tamaulipas, 59 years old) has delved into all literary genres and has emerged victorious from all of them. She has explored the short story, the novel, and the essay, but few know that her first foray into poetry was “thousands of years ago,” when won a contest organized by the Mexican magazine Point. Although it is the least known side of her, the renowned writer has almost 20 years of poetic production that she now brings together in the same volume under the title I call myself a body that is not there (Random House). “Narrators need to read poetry continuously. There is a very important tension there for the writing process”, acknowledges Rivera Garza, who receives EL PAÍS at the editorial offices.

This compendium of five books are for the narrator the “x-rays” of the fiction texts that she was publishing simultaneously; a kind of side b of the tape. There are certain continuities: bodies that get sick, bodies that disappear in a Mexico that continues to kill its women. With the passing of the years, however, other aspects of her poetry are transformed, and she is incorporating new elements: verses severed as a member of the body; poems that are blog posts, telegrams, tweets; definitions from Wikipedia and medical diagnoses that take on a lyrical dimension under her delicate gaze.

But these poems were also, and now she realizes it, one of her attempts to tell the story of her sister’s femicide, captured in her novel Liliana’s invincible summer (Random House, 2021), which earned him the Xavier Villaurrutia award. The recently elected as a new member of the National College has not yet decided what she will explore from now on, but in her head are all those girls who, despite everything, managed to survive.

Ask. He has explored many genres before this one. What does poetry offer you that you can’t find in others?

Answer. A lot of what I’ve been doing over the years has been between the genres, questioning the very idea of ​​gender. But the truth is that this book will be on a shelf in a bookstore where it says poetry. And, once I think about it, one of the definitions that I like the most comes from an American author named Lyn Hejinian, who argued that poetry is the language with which we investigate language. It is a definition that opens many paths for me, that leaves me thinking about many things and that does not reduce it to one or two specific things, but rather opens it up to the world.

Q. A kind of journey to the origins.

R. An exploration, certainly. But, having said that, let’s say that’s also done when we’re writing novels, right? You are not just telling a story. At least the type of narrative that interests me is also a process of exploring what language is and how it intervenes in us.

Q. There are certain recurring themes in all the volumes, such as the body, gender, disease or violence. What is it that obsesses you about them?

R. You obsess because you can’t see it, right? You return to things that are outside of your awareness. And so, seeing all these books together has been a bit of a surprise to me. I see there are things I’ve been following like a bloodhound. And I think that this question of inhabiting a body has definitely been an enigma powerful enough to return to it again and again in very different ways.

Q. The title you have chosen speaks of your absence. How do you think and name what is not there?

R. I think writing has a lot to do with this distance. It’s a technology that helps us cross the distance, but to cross it you have to acknowledge that it exists. Writing presupposes that body that is not there. But, of course, these poems are also deeply affected by the so-called war against drugs and the process through which this country has been turning into a huge mass grave, with a violence that continues to attack us today.

Q. Is poetry also a political battlefield?

R. When we are working with language, we are working with history, with all the experience that comes already loaded and that builds that language itself. So, like it or not, we are settling our own battles and those of others. I like to think of poetry as an open field and alert to its present, which allows itself to be traversed by technologies, energies, concerns, conflicts.

Q. Precisely several of his poems are made with a machine that mixes texts from different people. Can technology make poetry?

R. Note that I believe that writing has always been close to technology. A pencil and paper are technology, a specific technology, but it is. More traditional conceptions of writing paint us a bit as if it were something that happens in your head and that goes down and is reflected on the page, as if there was no mediation between one thing and another. And I believe that we do not write with the head, but with the body. I was very interested in what appeared at the time, which were language cutting machines that made visible decisions that we always make when we write. We are always writing with others, and those others are sometimes human, sometimes they are the tradition within which we are writing, and sometimes they are non-human, like these machines.

Mexican writer Cristina Rivera Garza. Aggi Garduño

Q. He vindicates writing as a collective practice and uses a very interesting term that is public imagination. How would I explain it?

R. The first three books, which were published under the title the texts of the selfThey are collections of poems that, if you read them without this discussion, seem to be confessions, which are the truth, the whole planet, about you. I wanted to bring them together first under that title, a bit like this ironic wink. That which is already a concern there, after the years, in public imagination, the first poem is a paragraph from an article by the Argentine theoretician Josefina Ludmer that has had a great impact on me, in which she mentions this issue. When we are writing, we are not just expressing ourselves, there is a production process that goes further. And, if we are using this language of many, we are part of an imagination that cannot be individual, but rather is plural.

Q. In the text he quotes from Josefina Ludmer, he says that he does not care if his writing is literature or not, or if it is fiction or not. What does it matter to you?

R. Part of Ludmer’s argument had to do with what she considers the 20th century to be, literaryly speaking: a time when literature liked to think of itself as an autonomous field that had its own rules. And he said, well, that’s not true. For starters, reality is not the reality is also traversed by fiction. That idea interested me a lot, and it calls into question how we value the literary. How we can measure this type of writing is in its ability to produce the present.

Q. And what does that imply?

R. I would say that their capacity for dialogue, their ability to affect the environment in which they appear.

Q. On some occasion, she has said that all the previous books had prepared her to write the book about her sister’s femicide. Now that she’s written it, is grief still a driving force behind her writing, or does she feel like she’s closed a chapter?

R. Mourning, I believe, does not end, especially when there is a question of impunity. Impunity maintains a vigilant attitude and a very open wound. But what writing does do, I think, or at least what remains for me of this surprising and enormous experience, is that mourning becomes something social that is more like the activation we were talking about, to that capacity to produce reality. I had not thought that this book of poems was going to be the one that would follow the publication of my sister’s book, but I really liked the jump from one to the other.

Q. This compilation covers just under 20 years of writing, but ends in 2015. Have you written poetry again since then?

R. As I have been writing more related books, the urge to call something poetry has diminished. However, a couple of months ago, someone asked me if I had any unpublished poems to post, and I said no. And then I kept that in my head. I went back to my house and started looking on my computer, and I found a file of poems. And I think, wowWhere did this come from?

Q. Have you rediscovered something in them after having forgotten them?

R. First, discover them like this, in themselves, because there are many of them and some of them are also written in English. I did not have such a clear memory of that process, and many of them correspond to my experience as a migrant in the United States. Something of which I have directly written very little in Spanish.

Q. The theme itself asks you to tell it in one or another language.

R. One is a person in one language and another person in another, right? And there are also things that you give yourself permission to do in one language that you don’t give yourself permission to do in another. I have lived in the United States for many years, but what I have not done is publish what I have written in another language. I’m like a closet bilingual writer [ríe].

Q. Do you find it more modest to write in a second language, or tell intimate experiences in your mother tongue?

R. There is a Canadian author named Anne Michaels, who has a novel called pieces on the run, and there you have a character who grows up speaking German and ends up writing in English. One of the things that he says and that for me was very revealing is the great freedom that the second language gave him. He focused on being able to talk about experiences he had lived through in another language, because the experiences were too close and painful. I had always mistakenly thought that the second language limited me. I was saying, I will never have the level of proficiency that I have in the mother tongue. Then I realized that writing is not a matter of mastery, quite the opposite. And with this idea I started to write a lot more in English.

Q. Like when we open up to a stranger rather than a friend.

R. It can be, exactly. There are things that I cannot write in Spanish because they are very heavy. In fact, in Liliana’s book, the process was to write it in Spanish and English. The English edition came out in February, and I cannot present it as a translation because it is really a version that is also original. This different emotional relationship is also resolved aesthetically in a different way.

Q. Next month he has the entrance ceremony at the National College. Already have the speech?

R. That is one of the things that has cost me the most work, because the speeches are like a genre in itself. I already have a first draft, so I’m calm. Juan Villoro is going to answer the speech and, well, let’s see what happens there.

Q. What is he going to talk about?

R. I have always said that if you are invited to these institutions, you are invited because of who you are, then I am going to deal with the issues that have obsessed me and now I see more clearly. And offering that perspective as a possibility to broaden the conversation.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country