Christine Quaranta was a contestant on the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP. Now out of the most spied on house in Italy, the former tissue of Strip The News she let herself go to a harsh outburst against Nikita Pelizon on social media. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Inside the most spied on house in Italy, there is no peace for Nikita Pelizon. Several times, the famous model from Trieste ended up in focus of controversy. In fact, between insults and criticisms you are having a rather complicated experience with the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.

Over the last few hours, let it end under indictment Cristina Quaranta, a former competitor of the Big Brother VIP. Already inside the most spied on house in Italy, the person directly concerned had defined her roommate as one false and constructed personwho would have done anything to get visibility.

The words of Cristina Quaranta

L’latest controversy came on the occasion of a post on the Instagram page “The Pipol”. In fact, commenting on some of Nikita’s sentences on the Covid pandemic, the former gieffina became the protagonist of sensational statements in his regards. The former tissue of Strip The News raised a very serious accusation against him. These were hers words:

It’s the same one who told me that my brother died of a brain tumor because he didn’t have an angel to protect him while instead Luca Salatino’s mother was saved from the same disease! From there my outburst live that cost me the elimination!

On the other hand, already within the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini, the two were not linked by a good relationship. In fact, during a live broadcast of the reality show, Forty had started yelling and ranting against Nikita Pelizon. However, a few episodes later the direct interested was eliminated and according to her it would have been just that quarrel to put her at a disadvantage.