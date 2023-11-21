The former gieffina revealed that she went to hospital after suffering chest pain

Over the last few hours the name of Cristina Plevani has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? In a post shared on his Instagram page, the former contestant of Big Brother revealed that she went to hospital after feeling a pain in her chest. Let’s find out together what her conditions are.

This was certainly not a good night for Cristina Plevani. As already mentioned, the winner of the first edition of Big Brother revealed that he spent the night in the emergency room due to a health problem. These were her words about it:

Last night shortly after dinner with friends, I felt a pain in the middle of my chest. Nothing much I think. I go home, I wash myself, I get into bed and the pain doesn’t go away. I explain everything, they start with an electrocardiogram, with a blood sample (punctured 3 times because she couldn’t find the vein – God, that hurt), then an IV, then another cardiogram. However the pain was always there shooting in the middle of the chest.

And, continuing with his speech, Cristina Plevani he then added:

I don’t want to say but 3 red codes for heart attacks when I was there, I may be a bit exaggerated but it’s better to go there with my feet than horizontally.

After spending a worrying night, Cristina returned home. The doctors reassured the former competitor of Big Brother explaining to her that there was nothing serious.

Despite this, specialists have advised the winner of the first edition of Big Brother to delve deeper into the problem by carrying out a series of cardiological visits, in order to remove any type of suspicion.