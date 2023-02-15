The last letter from Genaro García Luna’s lawyers is called Cristina Pereyra. It was not the former Secretary of Public Security who answered about the properties he acquired during his rise in the governments of Vicente Fox or Felipe Calderón, nor about his collection of vintage cars and high-end motorcycles, nor about the doubts they have about his patrimonial declarations as official. His wife did it. One day after the defendant decided not to testify in the trial for drug trafficking and organized crime, Pereyra was called to the stand this Tuesday to put her chest to the questions of the Prosecutor’s Office and present her version: that the couple worked for years to make their way , who relied on small businesses and mortgages to get ahead and who suffered harassment from the media and the risks of the position since her husband made the leap to the highest spheres of political power. “We thought about leaving Mexico because we wanted our children to have a normal life,” said the only witness who presented the defense on the decision to settle in Miami after her husband finished his term as a civil servant in December 2012. “We wanted offer them a little more freedom,” he said.

Pereyra stood for more than two hours in the Brooklyn court to do an extensive review of his marriage and his heritage from Florian Miedel, the most experienced lawyer in García Luna’s team. The Prosecutor’s Office opted to highlight inconsistencies in the assets declared by her and her husband during their time in the public administration, but collided with the decision of Judge Brian Cogan not to admit questions about the fortune that the defendant amassed after the end of 2012, when Calderón left power.

Only during this statement were the roles reversed and it was the prosecutors who had to wait until the cross-examination to cast doubt on the witness’s version. But the questionnaire from the United States authorities was shorter than expected and did not delve into the controversies with the testimonies of its deponents. “You’ve been to every hearing in this trial, haven’t you?” Assistant District Attorney Erin Reid asked. “I suppose you wanted to show your support, right?” She added Reid with a touch of irony, insinuating that nothing else could be expected from the defendant. “Of course, I want to tell the truth,” Pereyra responded in her last statement before returning to her seat among the court audience.

From Xochimilco to Miami

“We met at Cisen,” Pereyra explained when telling how she met her husband. In 1989 they worked together in the intelligence agency of the Mexican Government, they fell in love and began their relationship shortly after. In the early 1990s, she left her position at the institution and obtained compensation. Always according to her version, the couple used part of that money to buy an apartment in 1994 that they paid little by little in Xochimilco, south of Mexico City. García Luna climbed several steps in the civil espionage center and she set up a small stationery store to earn her own income. In 1995 they got married. Nobody explained to the 12 members of the jury that they began a life together and made their first assets in the midst of one of the deepest economic crises that have hit the country, after the so-called December error.

With a year-end bonus from her husband, the couple saw the opportunity to buy a small piece of land to build a house in Xochimilco, on Paseo de los Cedros street, Pereyra said. “There was land in front of where we were living and we thought it was a good investment,” she explained in Spanish, while a gravelly-voiced older man translated into English. Miedel asked him to read part of García Luna’s statement of assets, before the former official decided to stop making them public. “You mean the property that was purchased on March 1, 1997?” the lawyer asked. “I don’t remember it well, but it seems that’s the way it is,” the witness replied. From there it became clear that the main objective of the defense was to break down the declaration of assets in the voice of the declarant, weaken the strategy of the Prosecutor’s Office of presenting them as evidence in the first section of the hearing and generate empathy for the jury. “Yes, we sold it later.”

In 1998, Pereyra decided to sell his stationery. She was far from where he lived. With some savings and money that García Luna had, the couple bought a place on Calle de Retorno Aldama, also south of the capital. That same year, the defendant bought a 1965 Mustang. “He liked old cars, sometimes he repaired them with his brother,” Pereyra said. Although many knew him as Mr. García Luna, he graduated as a mechanical engineer in the middle of that decade. “Yes it is. It is the same ”, his wife said when returning to the patrimonial declaration. She sold it shortly thereafter for double his value.

The sale is an operation that the marriage repeated, according to Pereyra’s testimony. She presented herself like this, as an enterprising woman who found small business opportunities. In 2000, for example, the couple bought a “little house” in Jiutepec, in the State of Morelos, for less than 400,000 pesos. They wanted a small property so that her in-laws, who were older, could enjoy it. They put air conditioning on it and did several renovations and sold it in 2004 for one million pesos. “We were able to save a little.” “We sold the go [camioneta] and a car”. “One of my husband’s brothers helped us with a part.” These were some of the phrases that the witness said.

Cristina Pereyra testifies in the trial against her husband, Genaro García Luna, on February 14.

Jane Rosenberg (EFE)

In 2002, the García Lunas bought another piece of land on the same street in Jiutepec to build another house. A year earlier, her husband had been appointed director of the Federal Investigation Agency (AFI), created during the Government of Vicente Fox (2000-2006). “Our life changed a lot, we started to have bodyguards and armored vehicles,” she said. “We wanted the house to have a little rest, it was difficult to go out to public places,” she commented. While the house was under construction, the family of the head of the AFI took advantage of the fact that the lot was already clean, that the pool was built quickly, and took out a little money when renting the land for children’s parties. “I used to have my children’s parties there and that’s where I got the idea,” he explained. “Is that the white house we saw in the photographs,” Miedel asked. “That’s how it is”.

The review of modest goods and businesses continued. In 2005, Pereyra bought a store for the sale of items for children’s parties and sweets, managed by his brother, according to what he said. In 2006, she decided to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother and her mother, who had owned cafeterias, and studied at a culinary school with the goal of opening a restaurant on Paseo de los Cedros: Cafeteria Los Cedros. “My husband looked for a loan at the bank to buy that property,” said Pereyra. The place was worth 3.5 million pesos. They took out a mortgage to pay for it, she declared. That same year, the couple bought a house in Cuernavaca with a Fovissste loan, a benefit for state workers, remodeled it and sold it to a sister-in-law. By December, García Luna was presented as Secretary of Public Security.

“From Xochimilco to Miami,” exclaimed ironically one of the reporters who gathered during one of the breaks in the testimony. Journalist Peniley Ramírez, author of The millionaires of war: the unpublished file of García Luna and his partners, He commented that he had documented how the renovations were paid for in cash and almost always coincided with dates of drug shipments. Prosecutors did not inquire along those lines when it was their turn to ask. In an interrogation that was attached to financial issues, they also did not ask about a tax forgiveness of 4.7 million pesos in taxes owed by a cafeteria in the name of Pereyra in 2010, during the Calderón government, according to what was published. The universal four years ago.

Genaro’s Harleys

García Luna was not only a car lover. “We liked motorcycles and we had the opportunity to buy and enjoy them to a certain degree, although not very often,” Pereyra said. The defense presented two invoices for the purchase of two Harley Davidson motorcycles, the same ones that appeared in one of the photographs that the Prosecutor’s Office introduced as evidence. The wife said one was purchased in 2007 “with a credit card” and the other was purchased in 2009 “with my checking account.” “We had savings, I was working and we were able to pay it off,” she said.

The famous motorcycle brand was mentioned several times in the trial because Sergio Villarreal Barragán, The big one, said at the beginning of the trial that Arturo Beltrán Leyva’s people gave García Luna a motorcycle in 2001 to begin contact with García Luna. The gift served to open the door to the payment of bribes to the then director of the AFI, which led to monthly payments of more than a million dollars that continued after he came to the Cabinet in the following six-year term, declared the capo.

In the absence of physical evidence of bribery, the Prosecutor’s Office introduced the photographs of two of the Harley Davidsons that the defendant had as evidence and an invoice for transportation from Mexico to Miami. The defense responded with Pereyra’s testimony. Prosecutors did not insist to the jury that the alleged gift was delivered in 2001, six years before the date of the first invoice presented by García Luna’s lawyers. Reid, in fact, did not ask any questions about the vehicles.

James Bond and the harassment of the press

Pereyra stood up, was cold-blooded and managed to take the story where the lawyers wanted. She said that her family had to move constantly due to the harassment of reporters and the deployment of security that accompanied her during her husband’s career as an official. She narrated that the reporters took “photographs of her and her children”, that the cameramen climbed fences to get shots of her house and that, for this reason, they decided to move to Jardines de la Montaña, an exclusive residential area in the south of the city. .

Pereyra assured that she did not have expensive works of art and that the portrait that the Prosecutor’s Office showed of her husband had been a gift given to her by a kidnapping victim. She also pointed out that this was the main reason to stop making her financial statements public. “We had decided to make them public until certain media outlets started following us,” she stated. The Prosecutor’s Office reviewed how in several annual statements García Luna’s wife had claimed to have no income until in 2012, the year her husband left the Government, she reported 6.4 million pesos. “We made a clarification of all our assets,” replied the witness.

The Prosecutor’s Office decided to also present as evidence in the trial an invitation to the defendant’s 50th birthday: a James Bond-themed party in 2018, a year before he was arrested. “It was my idea,” Pereyra said with a smile. “Well, I wanted to have a theme party where we could have a little fun,” she added. “There are no more questions,” Miedel settled, after showing a photo of the house during the party in which the celebration looked peaceful.

During breaks in questioning, the witness interacted discreetly with her husband. She winked at him and smiled at him. In the end, Pereyra returned, received a hug from her daughter Luna de ella and an assistant from the legal team, and breathed a sigh of relief. After this February 14 there will be no more witnesses in the trial. The judicial process is practically in the final stretch, with the closing arguments scheduled to take place this Wednesday. This is the last presentation by both parties before giving way to the jury’s deliberations and the judge’s instructions for filling out the verdict sheet.

