I visited the set of ‘zapping‘(The Sixth) Raquel Pererathe emotional coach who passes by the table every week Dani Mateo and company to talk about various topics. This Thursday it was time to consider the challenges facing 2025, how to achieve them without dying in the attempt. Taking advantage of their advice and guidelines, Dani has asked Cristina Pedroche about her New Year’s resolutions and she has surprised everyone and everyone with what she has said.

And Pedroche explained that a few years ago he decided to “read 12 books in 12 months.” The truth is that no it seemed crazy to me because it was one a month and if one failed me I could always take advantage of it for a vacation and read several. And what became of that goal? Well, it could be said that Cristina did not fulfill it as is but… Because she has surpassed it! He has said live that this last year “I have been around 26 and that the first time I decided to do it I read 50.”

In relation to when she takes the opportunity to read, she has said with some sarcasm that “since I don’t sleep, I take the opportunity to read”, alluding to her recent motherhood, since her little girl is about to turn one and a half years old. One of those books is by María Gómez, her partner in ‘zapping‘ and in relation to this is Gómez’s New Year’s resolution, that he would like to “finally finish the second book, which I am now with.”

Dani Mateo and Raquel Perera they have asked the rest of the team. Miki Nadal says that nothing has been proposed. Perera herself has said that what she wants is to “laugh more, which is very healthy and is essential as an attitude toward life.”









How to fulfill New Year’s resolutions

Raquel Perera has given four fundamental recommendations to achieve these goals in 2025. What are they about? The first involves “setting achievable goals, not things that are impossible or do not depend directly on us.”

Another guideline to follow is to accept ups and downs and also to reward yourself with the achievements that are achieved. Finally, Perera added that we must avoid endless lists and “focus on things that we really want and that are realistic, that is essential.” It has encouraged the viewers to not give up and that “if one day what is set on the agenda is not met, there is no need to become discouraged and abandon the objective. “We have to look at the long term.”