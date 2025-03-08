This Friday, Cristina Pedroche told Zapeando Pepi’s story, a 65 -year -old woman who left Ramón García without words in In company by confessing that experienced his first orgasm only four years agothanks to a very special gift from his daughter: a sex toy.

Pedroche, trapped between uncontrolled laughter and tears, The video broadcast in the space of La Sexta was attentive, where Pepi reported how, at first, that artifact was an enigma for her. However, armed with patience and instructions in his hand, he ended up discovering all his secrets.

“Do you laugh or cry?” Maria Gómez wanted to know when seeing The amalgam of expressions on his face. “A bit of both things,” admitted the content creator.

Ramón García’s reaction was not unnoticed by Tertullians. Accustomed to a more restrained tone, the presenter was completely perplexed when Pepi told him that the device It had a “penguin” shape And, without repairs, he explained how it worked.

The scene gave rise to a joke from Dani Mateo in Zapeandowho summarized the bewilderment of his partner by profession: “Ramón has put to the mouth of the satisfy“