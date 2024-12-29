Cristina Pedroche This Saturday he surprised all his followers after publishing a video on his social networks in which he discovered that he was pregnantjust three days away from presenting the Chimes on Antena 3.

“Oh, I don’t know, there seems to be something,” Pedroche points out at the beginning of the video, published on her Instagram account, while holding a pregnancy test, visibly nervous. The television presenter, in her pajamas, is currently in the bathroom of her house with her husband, Dabiz Muñoz.

“It seems like there is a line, right?” Pedroche asks her husband. “Yes, there is a line, yes,” He answers, off camera, making it clear that the result of the pregnancy test is positive.

News to which the television collaborator reacts euphorically: “There is a line!” Then the couple she kisses and hugs excitedly given the fact, supposedly, that they are expecting their second child.









Cristina Pedroche, pregnant?

However, what could simply be happy news has caused great confusion among his followers. And the video was published this December 28, Holy Innocents Dayso many consider it to be a simple joke.

The alleged news has revolutionized social networks. Influencers and television faces like Tamara Falcó or Jordi Cruz They have congratulated the couple, while many users have wondered if it is an innocent act.

Another of the theories that his followers consider is that it is a real moment, but of the pastin which the couple celebrates their first pregnancy. And many have pointed out that Dabiz Muñoz’s hairstyle is not current.

Furthermore, both write “two years later” next to the publication, which could refer to the second anniversary of the announcement of the arrival of Laia, who was born in July 2023.

In addition, many people have criticized that the advertisement could serve as a promotional campaign for the Chimes 2024-2025 that Pedroche will host alongside Alberto Chicote on December 31 on Antena 3.

Cristina Pedroche’s desire to become a mother again

Doubt is sown and only time will tell if Pedroche’s second pregnancy is real or not. In any case, it would not be surprising if the presenter is expecting her second child, since she has repeatedly stated her desire to be a mother again.

«I like being a mother and I want eight children. Well, maybe not eight, but I would love to give you a little sister. Of course, all girls,” he noted with a laugh on ‘Zapando’ on September 30, 2023, just two months after Laia was born. The collaborator revealed that she would wait “a year or two” to look for the next one.