Normally, the guests of Pasapalabra participate for three days in the Antena 3 program helping the contestants add seconds to face the Rosco.

But in these last days of 2024, The Roberto Leal contest has undergone a change in its rules to advertise the broadcast of the chain’s Chimes.

And if Mónica Cruz was Adrián Lastra’s partner on December 24, this Thursday, Cristina Pedroche sat in her placewho replaced the actress.

It was all due to an Antena 3 strategy to give more visibility to its star host of the last minutes of the year on the network, especially in the face of competition from David Broncano and Lalachus on RTVE.

“I’m hysterical, there’s nothing left,” the Madrid native acknowledged when the presenter greeted her. ““I can’t take it anymore, I need to tell everything, show it and move on to the next year.”he added.

“We’re all nervous,” Leal told him. “This year is very special for many things.some very evident on a personal level, but also on a professional level,” Pedroche noted.

“I think we take a step forward, This is the year in which I will enjoy the most because it is the one where I am most controlling everything and the one where I am going to breathe the most,” he said before starting to play.