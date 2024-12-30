The presenter Cristina Pedroche and her husband the cook Dabiz Muñoz They can happily boast that these Chimes are once again the most special for the couple. What started as a possible April Fools’ Day joke has turned out to be a reality after several statements in which both openly expressed their intentions to expand their family. And so it will be. Cristina is pregnant for the second time and next year she will give birth to her second baby together with Dabiz, two years after the birth of their daughter Laia.

With this news, the dress was not going to be the only surprise they had prepared for this New Year’s Eve in addition to her expected dress. Although she had already starred in several Campanadas advertisements in which she appears narratively carrying a baby in her arms, everything seems to indicate that this is actually the case, just after she indirectly confirmed it on her social networks. If the announcement of her first pregnancy was made on her Instagram profile with a beautiful photograph with the person who would be the father of her daughter, this year she has chosen a video in which both appear happily and surprisedly observing a positive pregnancy test. But publishing it on December 28 caused his followers to take it as a joke when the video did not include any lies.

As ‘Vanitatis’ has published exclusively and the magazine ‘Hola!’ has been able to confirm, Cristina Pedroche will give the Chimes again pregnant two years later. “We cannot confirm anything,” the presenter’s representation team has declared to the media. Two years ago, ‘Readings’ anticipated the news that Pedroche planned to give live and published days before that they were expecting their first daughter, which is why her dress that year was modified for the memory. Now it is expected that the design chosen for the night of the 31st will also make some reference to the good news. As confirmed by his surroundings to ‘Hello!’ «It’s not innocent, it’s real. “Cristina is pregnant.”

With the publication of her video last weekend, Cristina Pedroche unleashed a wave of comments arguing that her joke was linked to her surprise for the Chimes, as it ended up being. During the last few weeks, the nervousness that her surroundings confirm to the magazine gave away the presenter and all the pieces and clues that she has been sharing fit with the real news. Last year’s trailer featured a river and the final dress was about water. This year she runs through the streets of Madrid with a baby in her arms and taking into account that her team does not give a single stitch without a thread, the pregnancy could be confirmed by the couple themselves on the same night of December 31.









At the moment they have not hidden in public their desire to be parents again. In the recent Netflix documentary series about the chef ‘UniverXO Dabiz’, both spoke about the possibility of increasing their family. «We will go for the second one shortly. “I don’t want them to be apart for a long time… A year and a half difference at most,” acknowledged Dabiz, who has sometimes declared the desire that both he and Pedroche have to have more children. And your positive predictor only confirms that your wish has come true.