Cristina Pedroche It is the tenth consecutive year in the spotlight to say goodbye to the year. Again at Puerta del Sol with Alberto Chicote and on Antena 3. her dress for the chimes 2024 It is one of the best kept secrets on television.

But this time the spotlight will be shared with David Broncano and Lalachuswhich will be the faces of TVE. After revolutionizing prime time access and facing The Anthillthe man from Madrid is the asset of public television to gain screen share during the 12 grapes.

For its part, Mediaset (Telecinco and Cuatro) has chosen Ángeles Blanco and Ricardo Reyes. While in LaSexta Cristina Pardo and Dani Mateo will be there.

What we know about Cristina Pedroche’s dress for the 2024 bells

Once again, the expectation revolves around Cristina Pedroche’s dress for New Year’s Eve. This will surely draw a good number of viewers to Antena 3 at some point to see the 2024 design.

Although he has not given any specific details of the look what it will look like, he has given several clues, as he does every year. In his appearance in The Anthill assured that “I’m going to wear a dress, which is not a dress, that I could perfectly put it on a super mega celebrity at an Oscar or at a MET Gala”.

He confessed that he designer is spanish, what will be the biggest dress she has ever worn, In fact, they will change their usual set at Puerta del Sol so that they can show it off, and they will wear cape, little fabric and various colors. In short, it will be “the most Pedroche” of those he has worn to date.

The woman from Madrid will once again send a message of protest, “a very powerful desire that I hope will come true.” This is a very “special” in your life and that will be present “allegorically.”

In zapping, program in which she is a collaborator, moved and assured that “it will not leave anyone indifferent.” He added that “the magic is about to come. The magic is going to explode. “I don’t know if we’re prepared for what’s coming.”





All the designs of Cristina Pedroche on New Year’s Eve

Several of the dresses that the Madrid native has worn to close the year exceed the amount she charges, even some have been around 100,000 euros, As designer Josie confessed about the 2021 chime dress: “It’s more expensive than Chicote and Pedroche can charge, that’s the only thing I can tell you. Add the two together.”

In 2014, Cristina Pedroche rang the bells at LaSexta with a black dress from transparencies by Charo Ruiz, and combined a black shoe with a sneaker. It was just a preview of what was to come. In his debut on Antena 3 and subsequent years, he dressed as Pronovias. In 2015 it became a siren with more than 20,00 crystals, in 2016 it wore transparencies, with white stars, and in 2017, another jumpsuit hand-embroidered with silk thread, inspired by an iconic dress Caraola.

Each year he has been risking a little more with his look and closed 2018 raising awareness about the recycling. She wore a bikini-dress covered in flowers, designed by Marta Rota of Tot-Hom. She combined it with recycled glass shoes. In 2019, Pedroche became a greek goddess wearing a sculpture made by Jacinto de Manuel and designed by herself and Josie.

In the year of the pandemic, he made a tribute to health workers who worked in the different hospitals wearing a beaded dress by Pedro del Hierro. In 2021 she wore the first dress exhibited in a museum, Metamorphosiscreated by the late designer Manuel Piña 30 years ago.

Afterwards, he closed 2022 by honoring the victims of the war in Ukraine. He appeared in a cape created from a Ukrainian refugee tent and then looked like a dove of peace.

And in 2023 it showed a design to “celebrate life”. It was inspired by a river nympha mythological being who presided over the waters or fountains. It was made up of three pieces created with 100% recycled wool and biodegradable or organic materials. With the support of Greenpeace, he wanted to show the environmental reality and climate change, which represents a reduction in water in Spain. With this dress she wanted to raise awareness of her importance for the planet. What surprise will you have in store to close 2024?