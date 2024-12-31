The Spaniards are already facing the last moments of an intense 2024, which will come to an end this coming year. December 31. With their minds set on 2025, many have begun preparations for the long-awaited Christmas dinner. New Year’s Eve and, of course, the Chimes and the traditional grapes with which millions of citizens intend to close this year.

If anyone knows about this Christmas tradition it is Cristina Pedrochewhich in the last decade has become an emblem of New Year’s Eve. The Atresmedia presenter has managed to lead the audiences of this event on Antena 3, always accompanied by her now inseparable Alberto Chicote.

At the moment, there is little information known about the unique ‘outfit’ with which the Vallecan woman will surprise us in these Chimes of 2024but other data associated with this work is known. And before becoming the queen par excellence of New Year’s Eve, Pedroche imposed on the chain two unbreakable conditions to become the presenter of this television program every year.

He spoke about it just a year ago in ‘The Rookie’the program of former soccer player Joaquín Sánchez, where he opened up about this aspect of his professional life. Cristina Pedroche recalled the important task that had been entrusted to her, since December 31 is a very important date for audiovisual conglomerates due to the audience generated by the Chimes: “It’s just that everyone is watching televisionn at that time. A broadcast can be very successful, but it is not always seen at the same time […]but that day, at 11:30 p.m., everyone has turned on the television and is preparing their meals,” he said then.









She is already a veteran in the field of presenting Campanadas: It started in 2014 in La Sexta and, after the success obtained that year, he made the leap to Antena 3, where he has consolidated himself at the head of this project. However, before doing so, she presented to Atresmedia some requirements that had to be met for her to attend each year: «I was in ‘Zapiendo’ and they called me to ask if I would like to do it. So it was the end of October. I said yes, but I have two conditions that I need you to respect me».

The two conditions of Cristina Pedroche to present the Chimes

The first condition had to do with her wardrobe, one of the great attractions that have made her the public’s favorite: «I wear whatever I wantwhatever I want, because with those long and classic dresses I didn’t see myself», then asked the presenter, who every year chooses her outfit with the help of her stylist and friend. Josie.

At that moment, Atresmedia cared little about Cristina Pedroche’s choice of dress and unceremoniously agreed to let her choose her outfit: “I thought I more or less didn’t care because at that time everyone was eating the grapes on TVE, so they told me: ‘Wear whatever you want’», said the collaborator of ‘Zapeando’ regarding this first experience.

Cristina Pedroche began presenting the Campanadas in 2014



instagram





What I didn’t know was that this choice would end up turning it into a hallmark of the Spanish Chimes. And, although La Sexta did not win that year in the ratings, they did manage to beat Antena 3, largely because of the daring dress that she selected: «I enjoyed it and I had a good time. But when it finished and I saw that it was Trending Topic, I thought they didn’t like the dress and now. It was daring. It’s enough that I wore it black. Whatever was done was set up and when the hearings came out it was seen that we did nothing against TVE, but we did beat Antena 3,” he told Joaquín Sánchez.

The other limitation was power run the San Silvestre Vallecana every yeara 10 kilometer race that is held in Madrid every December 31 around 5:00 p.m.: «I like to run and I like San Silvestre because it is in my neighborhood», then explained the presenter, who continues this tradition of the Vallecas neighborhood.