Once again, Cristina Pedroche is preparing to steal the show on the last night of the year. The presenter, a regular protagonist of Antena 3’s chimes, has shared some details about the process behind her expected stylingfueling the curiosity surrounding its appearance for a decade now.

Recently, the collaborator confessed to feeling a little overwhelmed by the deadline, but it seems that the waters have returned to normal. With enthusiasm, the Madrid native explained this Friday in zapping that although they had a clear idea of ​​the design, The path to materializing it has not been without complications.. “When all these people start sewing the things that need to be sewn and joined together, things are left over and things are missing,” he commented.

Despite the last minute adjustments, Pedroche He has assured that confidence in his team is absolute: “This year I can say, and I guarantee, that I have the best team I could have dreamed of.”

But what has drawn the most attention has been the clues—or lack thereof—that it has given about the design itself. “I’m going to wear a dress that is not a dresswhich could, perfectly, be worn by a super mega celebrity at an Oscar or at a MET Gala (…) It’s going to be a very international thing but, of course, made in Spain“he declared.

The content creator has also made it clear that this outfit will be special for many reasons: “This year is the biggest year and It is the year in which there are the most Pedroches“.

Although her colleagues have reproached her for revealing rather little, the talk show host has defended that this time she has been more explicit than usual: “I’m sweating because I feel like Josie is going to tell me that I have said a lot.“.