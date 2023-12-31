New Year's Eve arrived. Cristina Pedroche's night has arrived. Like every year for a decade, on December 31, crowds of people settle in front of the television to satisfy their curiosity about the always controversial styling of the popular presenter.

Pedroche, in addition to celebrating her tenth anniversary as presenter of the Campanadas, also welcomes this new year for the first time as a mother. Therefore, for this very special occasion and with a mind set on celebrating life, the presenter has joined forces with Greenpeace to create her costume, making visible the need to protect water, the most precious resource for our existence and that of others. future generations. Thus, the organization shows the environmental reality of Spain in one of the most anticipated moments on television.

For the ninth consecutive time, the original idea along with the creative direction of the most viral style of the year is carried out by Josie, who for this challenge wanted to count on the help of the Navarrese designer Paula Ulargui and her research and sustainable clothing team. A name little known outside the industry, where she stands out for her original vision of fashion. An example is the grass-covered sneakers she designed for the Spanish luxury brand Loewe.

But how did you come up with this year's styling concept? Josie explains that for both Pedroche and him “2023 has been a year of many changes. In Cristina's case, this is the year of the birth of her first daughter, while for me it has meant a transcendental life change by returning forever to La Mancha humid where I was born. This coming into contact with my land and its waters, as an essential element for existence and sharing it with Cristina, has led us to the conceptual idea of ​​creating a dress that, when watered with water, can take on a life of its own, a key challenge. of design that, in addition, allowed us to send this hopeful message in which to make visible the need to preserve this element so fundamental for our lives and, above all, for future ones.

Recycled, biodegradable and organic materials



The result of this idea is a garment full of symbology in a sustainable way, what Josie defines as an “allegory of water as a fundamental resource for the creation of life” inspired by the river nymph. A mythological being who presided over the waters or fountains and was considered to have powers to inspire those who drank from his waters. So much so that, in the same way that water is necessary to feed vegetation as well as all living beings, aquatic nymphs were also worshiped as givers of life and blessing. A metaphor made into a dress that captures the main message that Cristina, together with Greenpeace, wanted to offer on this very special occasion.

The design is made up of three pieces: cape, dress and shoes created 100% with recycled wool and biodegradable or organic materials. Three pieces of clothing that aim to be a representation of Cristina's life moment and her concerns about guaranteeing a sustainable future, through the protection of nature and access to quality water for future generations.

The cape that Cristina Pedroche has worn.



Jean Marc Manson





The cape has been a design challenge in which, for the first time for this issue, it welcomes its own life in its fabric. On a base created 100% with recycled wool, hydroponic cultivation has been carried out in which the different plants of the cape have taken root, thus revealing a mantle of red amaranth to which nasturtium plants are added, covering the waist area on this occasion.

For the dress, we have chosen to make it using an organic and biodegradable fabric made from gelatin, agar, glycerin and water. An ephemeral material worked through heat that, when molded, has resulted in a dress in green tones with transparencies. Finally, for shoes, Cristina has opted for a silhouette with a pine wood base adorned with fastening ribbons made with cotton fibers and the same biomaterial as the dress.