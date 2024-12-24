After the recent premiere of the Netflix documentary ‘UniverXO Dabiz’, Cristina Pedroche (36 years old) has spoken out again about the lifestyle of her husband, Dabiz Muñoz (44 years old) and has described it as a «stormy person who lives thinking that everything can be done better and that is a good thing, but up to a certain limit,” in an interview with ‘Hello!’ magazine.

In addition, the television station added that on many occasions, Muñoz “feels a little lost,” so he needs to talk to either his psychologist or her. “I am the person who stops him, who brings him down to earth, and it is okay to say that there are times when one is not happy,” he said.

The influencer also participates in the Netflix documentary where she talks about what her partner was like when she met him. «Dabiz was tormented and was angry with life. “I made him see that there were very beautiful and very good things that he was missing by being angry all the time,” he confessed.

It should be noted that a few weeks ago, Pedroche also spoke about his partner. «He, really, is not happy. He’s only happy when he finishes running, when he’s bathing the girl, when we’re in I don’t know what restaurant, and that’s not cool,” he said. Statements that, at the time, ignited rumors about a possible separation, but that were quickly denied by the businesswoman.









The obsession of Dabiz Muñoz

The presenter also referred to how the arrival of her daughter Laia changed both of their lives, bringing joy and love to their lives. According to Pedroche, her husband is “very well surrounded,” not only by his family, but also by his friends and co-workers.

In conversation with Uri Sabat, the presenter confessed that Dabiz is a person “dissatisfied with life” who has “many obsessions.” For his part, the renowned chef has confessed, on the radio program ‘La Ventana’, that he is “diagnosed obsessive” and that it is that same obsession that has made him reach places “where others do not reach.”

“He is the best cook in the world, but his obsession with cooking or perfection sometimes leads him to not enjoy the moment,” the influencer concluded.

About her New Year’s Eve look

In an interview with the magazine ‘Hello!’, the presenter of the Antena 3 New Year’s Eve Chimes also referred to the costume she will wear on New Year’s Eve and assured that “I have not shown it to anyone, not even my mother, nor to Dabiz. They don’t even know what it’s about. In fact, I would like to record their reactions because they are going to freak out,” he said.

Every year-end, Cristina Pedroche surprises her followers with a striking and extravagant look for the Chimes. However, on this occasion, he did not want to reveal any details, leaving viewers completely intrigued.