Cristina Pedroche has once again spoken about the way her husband, David Muñoz, is. In an interview with Hello!the television station assures that her boy is a “stormy person”. “Live thinking that everything can be done better. And that is a good thing, but up to a certain limit,” says the collaborator about the chef.

“Sometimes you are so tired that sometimes you feel a little lost and that’s why he needs our psychologist or to talk to me,” he tells the magazine. “I’m the person who stops him, who brings him down to earth, and it’s okay to say that there are times when one is not happy”.

“He is the best cook in the world, but The obsession with cooking or perfection sometimes leads you to not enjoy the moment“says the Vallecana.

A few days ago he also talked about himwhich sparked rumors of a possible separation, denied by Pedroche herself. When speaking on the Uri Sabat podcast The formula for success About how much of a perfectionist she is, she commented that, however, her husband surpasses her “by far.”

“He really isn’t happy.“said the collaborator. “He’s only happy when he finishes running, when he’s bathing the girl, when we’re in I don’t know what restaurant, and that’s not cool. It would be cool if he was very happy and very happy cooking at DiberXo,” explained the Antena 3 Campanadas presenter, who was devastating in her opinion of the chef.

“He is a dissatisfied person for lifean unhappy person. I try every day to show him how many things he has to feel lucky and the fucking master of the world, but he still… He likes to be in his storm, he is a very stormy person,” Cristina reflected.