The truth is that it is dizzying. Dabiz Muñoz was a few days ago in ‘The Anthill‘ (Antenna 3) with Pablo Motos and told what a day in his life is like. Today they shared it in ‘zapping‘ (La Sexta), under the watchful eye of his wife, who has revealed a detail that has left the staff speechless.

The chef told the Motos audience that a normal day went like this, in summary: «I got up early to make my girls’ breakfast and then I went to train. Two hours of paddle tennis with my personal trainer in a one-on-one, very beast, non-stop. I finished, I showered and. I went to Diverxo, to the office, which is right opposite. Then to the restaurant and there, after talking to everyone, I did the morning service. Next I went to the delivery kitchen, because it is where we also develop new dishes. I’ve been trying a soufflé roll, awesome! Then I went back to the gym, which is above Diverxoto run 10 kilometers, because today I needed to be at my best. Shower, I went to start the dinner service, I changed and… here I am! He told it almost without blinking, mind you.

Cristina Pedroche He has commented that his day did not end after the program, but that he returned to the restaurant. “Oh really? “And do you have time to see him?” he said, laughing. Dani Mateo. “Either he’s always outside or in bed making croquettes, right?” everyone laughed. And it is here that his wife has revealed one of the secrets of their relationship, and that is that she has confessed to having “tracked” her husband with an application, so I always know where he is, because he is getting lost all the time.

Take note, ladies and gentlemen, that Cristina has a app that connects your phone with your partner’s to know where you are. Be that as it may, it is evident that it is a kind of control system or connection well established and received by both parties, because they declare eternal love for each other every time they have the opportunity.









So much so that Daviz Muñoz, who participated with Pablo Motos In the promotional call with which they gave money to one of the spectators, the mother of their little Laia was declared again in public. By asking: “Do you know what I want?” The person who picked up the phone answered: “To Cristina Pedroche!». As expected, everyone laughed at the listener’s spontaneity and Pedroche, when they showed the situation, melted in front of the one he always lovingly calls “husband.”