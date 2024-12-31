This was the eleventh time that Cristina Pedroche was in charge of Las Campanadas de Antena 3, together with chef Alberto Chicote. With a more elaborate dress with more meaning year after yearit was quite a challenge to stay with the people and their interest.

But ‘la Pedroche’ managed once again to transgress and launch a message with more meaning and closer to her than ever, for her outfit was made from her own crystallized breast milk. And that, a few days after confirming that she will be a mother again with chef David Muñoz.

And he did it, as always, with a speech loaded with meaning and transcendence. “What I wanted to bring this year and wish everyone is light,” said the presenter as she took off her initial outfit to show the structure underneath. “I have become a kind of lamp“he added.

And the message, with a dress made of cotton and a total of 8,500 crystals created from drops of your own crystallized breast milkit was for the protection of children.

“Every child and Every girl has the right to live in peace free from violence, abuse or exploitation“, said Cristina Pedroche in the moments before the twelve bells struck and as a New Year’s wish.