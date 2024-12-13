This afternoon they did something like a ‘lock-in’ to Cristina Pedroche in the program where she participates, ‘zapping‘ (The Sixth). Her partner María Gómez explained to the presenter and influencer that they have turned to technology, specifically Artificial Intelligence, to see what dress options she had for New Year’s Eve. Thus, Cristina has been shown some of the suggestions proposed by the AI ​​to see what she commented, what face she made and thus be able to draw conclusions…

They have shown him four suits: two red, one blue and one in gold tones. Regarding the former, she has advanced that no, “it is not red for sure.” One was especially striking and sexy, although Miki Nadal He gave him his opinion and told him: “I hope that’s not the case, really.” And the other one especially suited Dani Mateo, because it was a kind of tracksuit, red sports clothing, which lacked fabric, of course. To put it on, some sneakers with heels, laces included. «I see this. It’s very your style, like a neighborhood princess, Cristina, really. You should take that into account,” he told her ironically.

Another option, the blue Klein, who is the first one they showed him, did not like Pedroche at all, who made a face like ‘really?’ and he commented: “ufff, I see a lot of fabric there.” This has aroused laughter from the public, who followed with interest these models that their colleagues, both María Gómez and Quique Peinado, were presenting to them.

The fourth one we are referring to is the one that has most squared with what will surely once again be the trending topic of New Year’s Eve with his clothing. It was in golden tones, “very Egyptian Goddess,” said Miki Nadal. So much so that she, Cristina Pedroche herself, ended up saying: “It could be like that, yes.” But… it is not going to be like that, it has also become clear.









Cristina has already started the campaign with Chicotewith an ad showing her in a galactic dress. It is the prelude to the chimes and in what remains until December 31, speculation will surely continue about it. He once again counted on Yonsi for the design and the only thing he said was: “you are not prepared for this year.”