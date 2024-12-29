Cristina Pedroche and David Muñoz have raised doubts about a possible second pregnancy of television. The couple did it after starring in a video uploaded to their social networks where, apparently, they imply that they are pregnant.

What is not known, since they have not clarified what this publication is about, is whether they reflect reality or it is a simple joke on the occasion of the Holy Innocents’ Day.

The truth is that, in the video, titled “Two years later” and a heart accompanying the text, the collaborator appears after taking a pregnancy test: “There seems to be something, there seems to be a line“, comments moved the Vallecano woman with surprise while showing the test to her husband, whom she hugs.

The ‘news’ has generated a lot of commotion on social networkswhere Pedroche is very followed, opening the time for speculation. From those who opt for a joke between the couple on the occasion of what day it was, April Fool’s Dayto those who believe that it is a form that the couple has commemorate the second year of his daughter Laia’s life through this video that would be recorded in the pastalthough this point has been denied Sports World.

Another theory that is circulating is that The pregnancy could be true and officially announce it during the broadcast of the Chimes. In any case, we would have to wait until December 31 to find out.