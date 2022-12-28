At the gates of Cristina Pedroche’s bell ringing for another year, the magazine ‘Lecturas’ publishes exclusively that the presenter would be expecting her first child with Dabiz Muñoz. It seems that the couple has already reported the good news to their closest family and friends and would be waiting for New Year’s Eve to make it public. However, the magazine has gone ahead by taking some photographs in which Cristina and her husband are seen leaving the gynecological clinic where they are monitoring the pregnancy. The baby is expected to be born next summer.

“This year is the year of the message,” Cristina Pedroche told Pablo Motos in an interview in ‘El Hormiguero’. «It is the year that I would like there to be a little tear. Touch the teardrop, I think people are going to cry. I think about it and I get very excited », she advanced. “There will be people who understand it and people who do not, but I believe that we are going to reach the hearts of all Spaniards,” she assured. Some words that now take on a new meaning.

Although neither of them had ruled out the possibility of being parents, Cristina had always made her position clear: «I have not said that I do not want to be a mother, but that it is not part of my plans now. If she entered, she would tell, because I am a transparent person, not only my dresses are, “she assured last March, although she also acknowledged a year ago that her father wanted” to be a grandfather now “. A wish that she, it seems, she will be able to see fulfilled in just a few months.