Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz are already parents. The presenter and the chef have welcomed her daughter this Friday at 04:15 p.m. at the Montepríncipe Hospital in Madrid, where Pedroche was admitted on Thursday afternoon, around 7:00 p.m. As Semana magazine has announced exclusively, both the baby and the mother are in perfect condition after a quick and uncomplicated natural birth.

Sources close to the couple, who said “I do” on October 24, 2015, have revealed to the aforementioned publication that Pedroche is not admitted to the maternity ward and has been accommodated in another area of ​​the hospital. A decision that was made “to avoid leaks” to the media. Although it is clear that the tactic has been of little use considering that both the Diverxo cook and the media presenter of the Chimes, it is difficult for them to go unnoticed both among the hospital staff and among the rest of the patients and relatives.

In this way, it is possible that the couple has been forced to anticipate what they already have in mind and, hours after the news was revealed, they have published an image on their social networks with their hands covering their baby’s on the mother’s chest. presenter. Along with the image, some nice words to his daughter, the first for both: “We will love you and always protect you.” A sentence accompanied by two pieces of information that were unknown and that have allowed themselves to be the first to make them public: the name of the little girl, Laia, and that the first surname that she will bear is her maternal name.

The reactions to the publication have not been long in coming, and in just one hour they had more than 205,000 likes and close to 10,000 comments. Among them were the congratulations of colleagues and friends such as the chef Martín Berasategui, the singers Malú, Edurne or Chenoa; the actors Miguel Ángel Muñoz or Nerea Garmendia; or the ‘influencer’ Dulceida.

The controversial hypnobirthing



And it is that on social networks they have been narrating the evolution of the pregnancy, involving their millions of followers. In fact, Pedroche this Thursday before entering she published a message addressed to her baby, knowing that there was little left for them to meet Laia Pedroche Muñoz. «I look at my body and I cannot be more proud of the path we have traveled during these months creating life. Now we are ready to accompany you to be born, my daughter. Come whenever you want, we are waiting for you.

An arrival into the world that, as the presenter had announced, would have been through the hypnobirthing technique, for which she has needed specific preparation with meditation classes. «For me I will not have contractions, I will have uterine waves. The wave comes, I catch it and surf it. Nature gives me a few minutes to be calm, relax, and then catch another wave. Maybe I don’t have to get an epidural », she commented weeks ago about this procedure, which, like almost everything Pedroche says or does, was controversial.