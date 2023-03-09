How did you feel about the content of this article?

Argentine vice president Cristina Kirchner sentenced in December | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Federal Oral Court 2, which sentenced the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, to six years in prison in December, disclosed this Thursday (9) that the fraud that resulted in the sentence is “an unprecedented and serious act of corruption ” in the country. “We are talking about one of the largest judicially proven damages to state assets in the history of our country”, indicated the court, when publishing the arguments of the sentence, of 1,616 pages.

The court also classified as “cliché” the defense of the Argentine president between 2007 and 2015, who stated that the process is a concrete expression of ‘lawfare’ (lawfare) waged by opponents, the Judiciary and some media outlets.

The judges in the case considered Kirchner as one of the perpetrators of the investigated crime and with a “fundamental participation” in the irregularities in the concession of 51 public works to businessman Lázaro Báez during the government of her husband Néstor Kirchner, who died in 2007, and hers, in the province from Santa Cruz.

The sentence refers to the content of Kirchner’s contributions to the fraud undertaken, the preponderant role she played in making the essential decisions for its execution and the “unprecedented power she enjoyed to influence every corner of the State that interfered in the plan”.

In addition, “the already mentioned personal interest that sustained the whole machine set up for the diversion of public funds” stands out.