The armored Audi that Cristina Kirchner used during her first term and part of the second as president of Argentina was put up for auction again, after no one bought it at the end of 2020.

In December of last year, A8 4.2 FSI Quattro, produced in 2007 and based in Tigre, was at auction for a price of 2,275,000 pesos. However, no one bid, so now the value was reduced by 42 percent.

In that way, the post started with a base of 1,300,000 pesoss and ends next April 9 at 11:07. Although so far it has a total of 4264 visits, there is no offer presented.

The truth is that there are several characteristics specified in the description that discourage any buyer who wants the vehicle to start using it, and not as a collector’s item.

Mileage “is not readable”, the body is in a “fair” and “bumpy” condition, both bumpers are “scraped”, the headlights are “opaque”, the interior is “disassembled and missing”, while the upholstery looks “stained”.

More important still is the fact that “the engine does not start and has possible missing parts“In addition to the fact that the armor is expired, since it was installed in” January 2008 “and is valid for” 6 years. ”

“In the event that the shield is expired, the approval and revalidation of the shield before the enforcement authority will be the responsibility of the buyer (with a manager authorized by the seller), either for management or for costs corresponding to tariffs, fees, managers, all in charge of the buyer “, it is noticed in the publication.

If you want to bid, you have to enter the NarvaezBid.com.ar site, follow the steps to create a user and deposit at least 30 thousand pesos to disable the option to be able to bid.

