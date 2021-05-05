After attacking the Court for the ruling on face-to-face classes, Cristina Kirchner warned to the social security chamber that if it accepts as plaintiffs a group of deputies from Together for Change, it will be able to do the same in the judgment of the Association of Magistrates against the law that changed the pension regime of the judges.

In a letter from her lawyer Facundo Fernández Pastor, the vice president warned the judge of Chamber II of that chamber, Néstor Fasciolo -one of the claimants in that case from the Magistrates Association- that eLla should be a plaintiff in that case in which the intangibility of the salaries and pensions of the judges is debated.

In this way, Cristina he redoubled his pressure on that courtroom, made up of Fasciolo, Sebastián Russo and Fernando Strasser, to reject seven opposition legislators as plaintiffs in the case for the collection of two honorary pensions of 1.6 million pesos per month.

The court, since Judge Javier Perez Nami raised the claim have to decide in the next few weeks. If he definitively removes the legislators from the case headed by Alejandro Caca, the controversial payment to Cristina will automatically be signed and the ANSES should not make an expression of grievances.

In addition, from Cacace the deputies of Together for Change Alberto Emilio Asseff, Alfredo Cornejo, Jimena Hebe Latorre, Luis Petri, María Martínez and Graciela Ocaña claim the role of party in the cause. They argue that they are public funds and a state official, among other reasons.

The vice president threatened to intervene as a plaintiff in the case “Association of Magistrates and Officials of the National Justice and others against Anses”, which is not processed in the jurisdiction of social security, but in the federal administrative contentious jurisdiction. For this reason, he requested the accumulation of his cause with which almost 600 magistrates were opened.

Cristina’s letter says that “it is clearly clear what your Excellencies resolve in the appeal filed by the (deputies) alleged third parties will affect what happens”In that case for the retirement of the judges.

“The jurisdictional waste is unnecessary and unnecessary repetitions should be avoided, which is what would happen if the Chamber resolved the appeal raised” by the deputies “In defense of the poor pensioners”. He recalled that in the case of the judges “actors Néstor Fasciolo (the chambermaid), Luis Herrero, Martín Laclau and Emilio Lisandro Fernández”.

If we continue with the hypotheses, perhaps I could even present myself in the files of Luis René Herrero (a former chambermaid) who, has become in a press opinionologist and not precisely in one who tells the truth to what the regulations express, whom, as Dr. Fasciolo knows, I have known since he was a teenager and whom, even, I came to respect when the cliques were armed in Room II to see who had power ”. Herrero is a former chambermaid who made a name for himself defending the rights of thousands of retirees.

“And I don’t think they doubt that my intervention in the process, as a third volunteer, will be beneficial to the former member of the former National Chamber of Social Security,” added Fernández Pastor, Cristina’s attorney.

The vice president’s attorney, then, requested the accumulation of the two causes “because in the appeal filed by the third parties it is discussed whether any third party without any legal interest, arguing that it comes to defend the” poor retired “can intervene in litigation in which a benefit has or been granted by reason of Law 20.18, what is under discussion, as happened with the issuance of Decree 78/94 – of which Dr. Fasciolo will remember – is nothing more and nothing less than the interpretation and scope of Law 24.018 ” .

On the other hand, the lawyer for the deputies Federico Despoulis clarified to Clarín that “the judges mentioned by the vice president They are an example of work and they always failed in favor of the beneficiaries, they were a luxury”. “To call Dr. Herrero an opinionologist and a liar, leaves no coherent argument to any lawyer who has practiced in social security ”, he highlighted.

Now as a lawyer “if it occurred to me to present a document with the intimidation and coercion that this part does I would have already lost the registration “.

In addition, Despoulis said, “I cannot help but think that the one speaking is the Vice President of the Nation, not her lawyer, since he is only an attorney-in-fact, therefore The sayings are from a very important member of the executive branch who tells a judge how it should act. Because otherwise, “abide by the consequences that will be to intervene in a trial that the magistrates raised as unconstitutional.”

The lawyer wondered “what can be expected of a justice threatened by the executive power, as reflected these privileges to be able to rebuke the judges so clearly and without any qualms “” No retiree could appear in this way before a judge, because in Argentina there are no personal privileges or titles of nobility as the vice president seems to claim, “added Despoulis.

Cristina Kirchner has the right to a honorary pension as former president, explained former chambermaid Luis Herrero and other experts. But the law says it must be one. Therefore, that of former President Néstor Kirchner does not correspond. This is not a common retirement to which a widow is entitled, Herrero explained.

Before leaving power in 2015, Cristina made her sister-in-law and then Minister of Social Action grant her two honorary pensions. During the government of Mauricio Macri it was decided that he opted for one. Cristina opened this case and Judge Pérez Nami agreed with her. Despite the fact that Pérez Nami’s sentence is not final, the head of ANSES and leader of La Cámpora, Fernanda Raverta, already began to pay the two pensions last month and a retroactive one that the deputies estimated at about 100 million pesos.

But the deputies want to be plaintiffs and maintain that it does not correspond to him.

