The judges who investigate federal crimes such as corruption, drug trafficking or money laundering are part of an undemocratic conspiracy and have a political boss whom they obey to harm their rivals. Federal prosecutors too. The Federal Court of Appeals is made up of magistrates who held these positions in an irregular manner, all by order of the plotting leader himself.

The Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, the highest court in the country, is made up of insurgent judges who follow the same seditious plan as the rest of their colleagues. Oral and federal courts, which also try complex crimes, are functional to that dark plan.

The objective is to persecute and imprison officials, and former officials, innocent of all the accusations, and who were also elected by popular vote. They claim to be victims due to the struggle from power that affected the interests of their persecutors.

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation is made up of pathetic jurists. They have decided to violate nothing more and nothing less than the National Constitution. Always in favor of the boss of the perfidious and miserable plan sustained, at the same time supported by unacceptable accomplices. Are the media, that they do not have license plates to operate in Justice. They only report the vicissitudes of the courts of all those affected multiparty, and of various criminals accused of stalking a society, with aberrant and multiple methods.

This is what the vice president of the Nation, Cristina Fernández, her spokespersons and defense attorneys think and say in public.

She did so in letters signed by herself. In statements that he ratified and massed on social networks. And in the media (not those who are complicit in the conspiracy against him, others). His lawyers also deepened these arguments in legal briefs that they process, above all, in the Supreme Court.

These are arguments that are now repeated, with varying nuances, by the President of the Republic, Alberto Fernández. And the Minister of National Justice herself, Marcela Losardo.

If Vice Fernández were right in her generalizations, then there is no judicial instance or body in Argentina that is not contaminated and do not act with and methods illegal interests.

The institutional crisis generated by a constant confrontation between the Executive Branch and the Judicial Branch reached limits never occurred since the times in which the country suffered the suspension of its rule of law.

The “demolition operation” of Cristina Fernández against the judges began. Prosecutors. Training. Of the courts of appeal. And from the Supreme Court.

From words to action.

From the Senate of the Nation, Fernández first promoted a reduction in the pensions of the judicial. Later he managed to sanction the removal of two chambermaids federal. And of a judge of an oral court who must try her in a case for corruption.

By order of the vice, the Senate A year ago avoided starting public hearings to appoint the Attorney General of the Nation. He is the chief of the federal prosecutors.

The position is held by the interim attorney Eduardo Casal, in turn, denounced in Congress K. It is insisted, from the seats of the ruling bloc, that he should leave his post.

The upper house voted a half sanction for reform in a revolutionary way to the Judicial Power that investigates the political power. In Deputies the project was blocked.

The vice president promotes an expansion of the Supreme Court justices.

A commission of legislators, in parallel, began an investigation in Congress on federal chambermaids and magistrates of the Court: they are accused of having criminally used the body that intervenes telephones and communications by order of judges and prosecutors.

The “demolition operation” of the judges reached a point of total tension after the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber decided, by two votes to one in dissent, to change the jurisdiction of the courts and prosecutors that must investigate related cases of alleged illegal espionage of the presidential administration of Mauricio Macri against former K officials, especially, and against the former president herself and now vice president, Fernández.

Chamber IV of Criminal Cassation determined that these cases should be brought before a federal court and a prosecutor’s office of the courts of Commodore Py. He ratified everything investigated so far. The investigation continues as it progressed in the Lomas de Zamora court of Juan Pablo Augé.

“It is a scandalous failure”They said more words, less words, but in that vein, the President himself, his Minister of Justice and one of the attorneys for the head of the Senate.

They denounce that the mere change of jurisdiction and the passing of the instruction to Comodoro Py means that the file will be closed to benefit the Macri officials accused in this plot.

Do the new judge and the new prosecutor depend on Macri and will they eliminate a case ratified by Cassation in all its measures?

Yes, say the Fernándezes and the Minister of Justice.

Are the Comodoro Py courts useless and gangsters?

Vice President Fernández accused the Judiciary, in all its instances, of promoting a war against him.

There is a cause investigating this accusation.

The highest authorities of some of the federal courts, prosecutors, chambermaids and judges of the Supreme Court are in awe of the constant confrontation who suffer from politics, sources who work in relevant positions in each of these judicial instances told Clarín.

The ruling party promotes impeachment trials, removals and complaints against a good part of the judges, prosecutors and official defenders of Py. Witnesses to corruption cases were also reported.

The K power endorsed, among other political demonstrations, a protest in front of the Palace of Courts, to ask for the freedom of a former social leader, Miracle Room, with house arrest in Jujuy accused of committing several crimes of corruption and threats, among others.

That mobilization ended with the launch of hundreds of kilos of garbage on the building in which Justice is imparted. Trash.

A week ago, a parliamentary commission, with a vote of an automatic official majority, amended the Penalty Procedure CodeHe opened the possibility that today’s convicted or possible convicted with final sentences can from now on seek a legal shortcut to avoid jail.

There are several politicians on trial, possible convicts, who were relieved by these sudden changes only endorsed by the legislative ruling party.

“These are changes that were promoted in the Macri era,” argued the instrumenters of those safe-conducts.

The change in the Criminal Procedure Code included other new rules. For example, that judges who take more than three years to resolve corruption cases can be removed of their positions due to poor performance of functions if so determined by the Council of the Magistracy.

Only the articles that benefit potential criminals convicted of embezzling public funds, among other crimes, such as drug trafficking, were changed.

The doors are open for anyone, as long as it is first in favor of the political class.

The statements of the President of the Republic on the change of jurisdiction in cases of alleged illegal espionage collide with the lconstitutional limit that prevents him from influencing pending legal cases.

Vice Fernández achieves voting in the Senate that affects judges, prosecutors and modifies procedural procedures while she herself is currently being tried for corruption in an oral and public trial known as National Highway. Other trials for similar crimes await her.

Vice went into a rage with the transfer of the cases of alleged illegal espionage previously investigated in the courts of Lomas de Zamora to the courts of Comodoro Py.

The focus of the Casa Rosada is to question the new prosecutor in the case, Carlos Stornelli, who is prosecuted for instigation of possible illegal espionage in a case in Dolores.

Stornelli is on leave. For now it is silent. He met and met in person with President Fernández and Minister Losardo.

Will be back to work soon.

The “demolition operation” of the judges, although it includes the Supreme Court, focuses on the courts of the emblematic Comodoro Py court building.

Commodore Luis Py, who gave the name to the street on which the headquarters of the Federal Justice offices stands, was a chief of the Navy who in 1878 was sent by Julio Argentino Roca, the Minister of War of the President Nicolás Avellaneda, on a maritime mission to reconquer for the country extensive lands that had been occupied by an outpost of the Chilean government. Py recovered the sovereignty of what then began to be the province of Santa Cruz.

Almost a century and a half later, those who accumulated political power in those lands until they managed to lead Argentina are now at war with Py.

Other voices, other areas.

