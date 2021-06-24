No to the ballot

The electoral campaign is already in full swing, both in the ruling party and in the opposition forces. Let’s start with the official camp: the so-called “Monday table” organized by the electoral campaign of the Frente de Todos comes with a couple of suspended Mondays. One, for Sergio Tomás Massa’s trip to the United States and another, for the holiday. But anyway, the distribution of roles made there took shape in these weeks, from the acts in the Province in which Axel Kicillof and the ministers Gabriel Katopodis and Wado De Pedro participated to the appearances via zoom with governors, such as these days with Juan Manzur from Tucumán. The spirit of the heads of the Frente de Todos remains the same: Axel and Alberto load the campaign on top, Máximo Kirchner continues in his role as political shipowner (as in the PJ Congress last Saturday) and Cristina Kirchner will appear surgically, when she wants and deems necessary. So it was in the last appearance in a children’s hospital in La Plata, when in the worst moment of the President of the Nation (after the gaffes of the Argentines who got off the boats and the pifie with the “go and get involved”) where the vice president “took the brand” and changed the agenda, of the presidential errors to be debated again if the health system is nationalized. But something became clear in the last talks between the members of the “Monday table”. Given the appearance of rumors that, by virtue of the intensity of the political fight this year, Cristina and Mauricio Macri himself could be candidates, one in the Province and the other in the Capital. One of the heads of the Frente de Todos annulled the idea with a single sentence: “Cristina has already made the decision: she will never be a candidate again”, sentenced the hardened man with influence in the province of Buenos Aires. The inheritance will be the fight to come in the ruling Peronism …

Cristina shared an act in La Plata with Kicillof.

Use machete

Regarding the failed acts of the President, the topic was the subject of conversation among Alberto’s close friends, where the matter became the main concern. And one of those who was able to agree to talk about the issue with Fernández was a consultant who was commissioned by the Casa Rosada to carry out surveys, as already mentioned in this column. That is why, a few days ago, Alberto Fernández had a long talk with Roberto Bacman, director of the CEOP and a man whom the head of state listens to. Several in the Government House assign Bacman’s councils things like the memory aid that Alberto incorporated in his last appearances, to respect a script and not add unnecessary polemics. A teleprompter on the right …



The President of the Argentine Republic, Alberto Fernández. Photo Europa Press

Cool bunker

Jumping into the opposition, the one who is very comfortable there is Aníbal Florencio Randazzo, already with the well-ironed Buenos Aires national deputy candidate’s suit. Cristina Kirchner’s former minister has met with groups such as Libres del Sur (by Humberto Tumini) even with Roberto Lavagna, with whom he has already unified technical teams, in clear support from the economist for the reappearance of “El Flaco.” And for that, Randazzo has already assembled his bunker or place of work to be a candidate in the Province. And he rode it in … Puerto Madero. Strange (and exotic) place to be close to the problems of the people of the Conurbano. Bass drum and sushi …



Florencio Randazzo with economist Carlos Hourbeigt, leader of Roberto Lavagna

They say I’m boring …

Without leaving the Province, Facundo Manes’ irruption in the electoral fight shocked the Buenos Aires scene. And it even sounded that Emilio Monzó could join the lists with the neuroscientist, in a clear sign that the launch of the radical doctor altered several spirits. But the news that will cause surprise will be the campaign election that he is finishing cooking in the Manes team: the choice of Ramiro Agulla as his publicist. Is that the creative has left a strong memory for his time through the advertising strategy of Fernando de la Rúa, with a “milestone” in the phrase “They say I’m boring …”. After that failed step, Agulla has worked with José Manuel De la Sota, with Francisco de Narváez in 2009 and has also advised the Santa Fe governor Omar Perotti. But the return to the radical fold -by Manes- will awaken some little fear to several coreligionists, who still keep De la Rúa’s failed experience fresh between 1999 and 2001. Forward radicals but not so far forward …