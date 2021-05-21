The Senate today gave a half sanction to the “pandemic law”, which delegates powers to the President and automates restrictions throughout the country based on sanitary criteria. But the scene that went viral on social networks occurred when the voting ended, because Cristina Kirchner had an urgent craving for ice cream.

“The voting is closed,” announced the vice president, and silence reigned for a few seconds. Until a momentous question arose with the open mic: “What time does Rapanui close?”.

Before the cross-examination of one of her collaborators, the former president of the Nation stressed: “I have it twenty meters from home”.

Sure, there is a branch of the well-known chain a few meters from her department from Recoleta, located in Juncal and Uruguay.

As soon as the misplaced situation happened, Rapanui became a trend On twitter.

Surely the vice president had to run to get her dessert, since her consultation was at 22.28 and closing time is at 23, due to current restrictions. Before the measures, according to the branch, he attended until 1.

In the networks, some felt identified with their need for a sweet tooth when the end of the work day was approaching, others were surprised that they had a record of their local businesses and not a few thought about the contradiction of thinking about indulge while voting restrictions that affects businesses, already very affected in a pandemic.

Cristina Kirchner worried about dessert before closing an important session in the Senate. Photo Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EFE

The bill approved by the Senate

Before the gastronomic disquisitions of Cristina Kirchner, the Senate approved a “pandemic law” which should have been modified before the vote.

The modifications were made with a view to obtaining approval from the Deputies as well. This Thursday, the text was approved by 38 votes in favor and 26 negative.

“A country cannot have 24 health strategies because the virus does not recognize jurisdictions. We need a regulatory framework to minimize the pandemic, “defended Fernández during his speech on the national network, broadcast a couple of hours before the vote.

Together for Change – which from the beginning denounced that the project involves “Superpowers” and what is “unconstitutional”– voted against and announced that the issue will be prosecuted.

“Again this law will go to the Supreme Court and will be declared invalid“said Laura Rodríguez Machado (PRO) from Córdoba, who asked her peers not to” betray their provinces. “

Among the changes, a clear term is stipulated for the delegation of powers: Until december 31.

The original project established that it would govern while “the public emergency in health matters is in force,” but that emergency is extended by the Executive itself by decree.

The specialists pointed out that the term must be set by the person delegating power, and that it should not be left to the person who receives them.

In turn, an article was incorporated that raises presence in schools as a general principle and suspension only in cases of epidemiological alert, or other exceptions provided by the Federal Council of Education.

They also tweaked the article that refers to governors as “delegates” of the national government. They will be named as “natural agents” as indicated in article 128 of the Constitution, to which the norm itself refers. That form had caused discomfort among the leaders.

On the other hand, it was stipulated that changes to the parameters can only be made “prior approval by simple majority” of the Federal Health Council, which brings together all the Ministers of Health of the provinces and the City. And that a national registry of therapy beds will be created.

Together for Change rejected the text outright and pointed out that the text sets the same parameters as the DNU that the Supreme Court has already considered invalid for violating the provincial autonomies.

