Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Luiz Inacio “Lula” Da Silva participated this Friday, virtually via Zoom, in the event organized by the Patria Institute and the Lula Institute, which signed a cooperation agreement. The vice president and the former head of state of Brazil left a message in the framework of a debate on the “Challenges of sovereign foreign policy in Latin America.”

Cristina, with a brief message of just over five minutes, was the one who closed the meeting, and referred to why in 2016 he promoted the creation of the Instituto Patria, today next to La Cámpora, the main powerhouse of hard Kirchnerism and from where many of the political decisions of the Alberto Fernández government most questioned by the opposition emerge. Lula had spoken before, the former president of Brazil, also through a recorded message.

“The Instituto Patria, which we created in 2016, it was the refuge that we found before all those persecution processes that we suffered in our country“, said the former president about the space, founded in the first months of the presidency of Mauricio Macri. And he compared that stage with different similar processes that, he argued, are lived or lived in Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay.

Cristina again referred without naming him directly to lawfare, the theory that Kirchnerism has been remarking that it exists in the country to persecute former officials or officials from the Judicial Power.

He recalled that in the years when he was out of power, “This doctrine of using sectors of the Judicial Power in the assembly of cases was carried out, so that they would destroy what those governments had achieved in social matters: a better life for everyone. “He compared, in this way, the situation with Brazil, where Lula was detained for a year and a half for different convictions for corruption, of which he was acquitted this year. And he said that this “doctrine” came to replace what previously, in the ’70s and’ 80s, were the military coups that ruled the region.

In addition, he referred to the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the world for almost a year and a half. “We always thought that a war could come, but not this war, with an invisible enemy,” he said. Y spoke promptly about how vaccines are being distributed globally. “There are differences between the North and the South, as always, but this time in access to vaccines, which is access to life,” he said.

He closed his message again with a critical speech towards “the new rights that want to abolish politics“And he argued, in that sense, that” the political debate is going to be necessary, not only for us, but we owe it to the generations of our sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters. “

Lula, shortly before, was in a line similar to Cristina when speaking of “coups that destroyed our countries“. He also winked at Alberto Fernández,” who recovered Argentina. “And said he felt” very happy about this agreement, because it means that the construction of a great Homeland, a great South America was worthwhile. “

In addition to Cristina, for the Instituto Patria Oscar Parrilli was there, national senator and main reference of Kirchnerism within the country, which he presides. The vice president, meanwhile, is the current honorary president.

Parrilli, with the leader of the Lula Institute, Marcio Pochman, were the ones who signed the agreement to begin developing a course on international relations between representatives of both institutes.

Parrilli recalled that On May 14, 2003, 18 years ago, Néstor Kirchner was confirmed as president-elect, after Carlos Menem, who had been the most voted candidate in the general elections, announced that he was withdrawing from the subsequent ballottage. “It is a very special date,” said Parrilli.

The senator, former secretary general of the presidency, recalled the stage in which Kirchner and Lula were presidents at the same time, in Argentina and Brazil, from 2003 to 2007. “It seemed that they knew each other forever,” said who in those years also met he served as secretary general of the Presidency. “We live an attack, coups d’état like those that took place in Paraguay, Bolivia and Brazil. But I think this onslaught of the rights is ending. We have great expectations of what may happen in Brazil next year, “he closed.

Both Cristina Kirchner and Lula Da Silva had, or have, different cases opened in the courts of each country.

Cristina Kirchner was recently dismissed from the future dollar case, in which she had been prosecuted for defrauding the State. However, various files remain active against him, such as the cover-up of Iran for the signing of the AMIA memorandum, and the one in trial stage against him for alleged corruption in the award of public works Kirchner businessman Lázaro Báez.

Lula was imprisoned for more than a year and a half, from 2017 to 2019, within the framework of different causes for corruption against him. In March, the Brazilian Supreme Court overturned the judgments against him.