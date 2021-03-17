In a letter addressed to the Secretary General of the Presidency Julio Vitobello dated March 5, Cristina Kirchner asked not to charge more for her credit as vice president. “I am writing to you to inform you of my decision to renounce to receive the salaries corresponding to the position for which I was elected together with the president. Alberto Fernandez”Fernández de Kirchner pointed out in the document that bears his signature.

The former president asked Vitobello, who was the head of the Anticorruption Office during his administration, that the decision be institutionalized as of April 1. According to the former president acknowledges in the same letter, she made that decision after ANSES restored her life pension as former president between 2007 and 2015. Cristina not only collects her pension as a former president; She also receives a credit, in her capacity as the widow of the former president Nestor Kirchner.

Fernández de Kirchner will thus cease to receive a salary of $ 265 thousand, which will cease to be an outlay for the State. In the environment of the president of the Senate they emphasized that it is a political decision, because by law both assets corresponded to her and she was exempt from Earnings, a benefit that she resigned and that also allowed her to differentiate herself from the Highest Court.

Cristina Kirchner’s letter to Julio Vitobello.

The incumbent of the Senate maintained that she had been illegally deprived of it during the presidency of Mauricio Macri. “It is my decision to renounce the same (in reference to his salary), in the same way that I did with the one that was granted to me by court ruling so that the income tax was not deducted from my two lifetime allowances, by legal assimilation of these allowances, which are received by the members of the Supreme Court, who, as everyone knows, do not pay income tax, ”the former president ruled.

After his claim, on December 30, the federal judge of Social Security Ezequiel Pérez Nami made room for her proposal and authorized her to collect her two pensions, with retroactive interest.

According to former macrismo officials, this ruling would allow CFK to charge about two million pesos per month and 100 million pesos more retroactively.

The former Minister of Social Development -in charge of ANSES- Carolina Stanley had issued a resolution to prevent the collection of 2 pensions.