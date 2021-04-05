Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, announced this Monday that it will request the annulment of the cause of the Pact with Iran where the vice president is being processed. The decision to seek to overturn the file comes after it was known that the chambermaids Gustavo Hornos and Mariano Borinsky had held meetings at the Casa Rosada and the Quinta de Olivos with Mauricio Macri during their presidency.

“Until now, I was not a lawyer for the former president in this case -the Pact with Iran-, but she has just instructed me to take her defense. One of the first things I am going to propose the annulment of the illegal intervention that Hornos and Borinsky had in this case ”, Beraldi announced in an interview with Radio Nacional.

For the lawyer the two chambermaids acted illegally and that is why it would be worth requesting the annulment of the file. “This trial is a farce, it is a political operation that the Macri government carried out to try to put the former president in the dock. It was the judges who a few days after Macri had taken office were decisive for the cause to be reopened, ”said Beraldi.

The annulment request will be effective in the coming days, according to sources close to the vice. First, Beraldi will appear before the Federal Oral Court 8, where the case of the Memorandum is processed, to assume the defense of the former president. And then you will place the order.

The reaction of the vice president and Beraldi occurred just after the outbreak of Kircherism against the chambermaids Hornos and Borinsky who appeared in the visit records of the Casa Rosada and the Quinta de Olivos during Macri’s administration. According to the thesis that Kirchnerism maintains, in those meetings the lawfare against the vice president and other leaders K investigated by the Justice would have been diagrammed.

The truth is that the content of what was discussed in those meetings is not known, since it does not appear in the records.

Beraldi also pointed against the Supreme Court. He argued that he should “get involved.” “This is a situation that deserves that the five ministers of the Court get involved and give an institutional opinion,” he said.

The excuse for requesting the annulment will point to the fact that Hornos and Borinsky were two of the chambermaids who intervened in the reopening of the case of the memorandum with Iran that the prosecutor Alberto Nisman had presented before appearing dead in his Puerto Madero apartment, in January 2015.

At first, when Cristina Kirchner was still president, the complaint was dismissed. But at the end of 2016 the file was reopened in a parallel case that fell into the hands of Judge Claudio Bonadio and at the request of the DAIA complaint. Hornos and Borinsky voted in this regard. So far without evidence, Kirchnerism maintains that in the meetings with Macri – close to that definition – these issues would have been discussed.

Beraldi also maintained that both chambermaids should be tried in the Council of the Magistracy. “We must advance in impeachment processes regarding each one of these magistrates,” he said in radio statements. Hornos had already been denounced a month ago in the Magistracy by the now Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, for the meetings in the House Pink

And this Monday a similar complaint against Borinsky fell in the Council that now must be drawn to see which of the advisers investigates it.

Juan Martín Mena, the Vice Minister of Justice and one of the strong men of Kirchnerism in the fight against the judges, he had also pointed against the decisions of Hornos and Borinsky. “These judges and prosecutors not only intervened in cases to guarantee the impunity of Mauricio Macri and his government officials, but they are also the swordsmen of the political persecution that took place in recent years against Cristina Kirchner and her officials,” he said. Mena is being processed in the cause of the Pact with Iran along with the vice president.

“They can have social relationships -with Macri- for years; but what you cannot do is have both things at the same time,” said Mena, who added that the judges should have excused themselves from defining in those cases.