The head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, told Clarín this Sunday that the retirements or pensions of former presidents and former vice presidents will have to pay income tax, which includes Cristina Kirchner.

“It is a modification at the proposal of the deputy Carla Carrizo and incorporated by the president of the Chamber of Deputies into the law,” he explained.

In the voting in particular of the Profits project, “the monthly and lifetime Assignments of Presidents and Vice Presidents of the Nation provided by law 24,018” was incorporated as a profit of the fourth category.

This means that those lifetime retirements will pay Income Tax.

This addition puts an end to the controversy over whether or not those Assignments are covered by Income tax. However, the controversy continues as to whether it is her responsibility to collect both Assignments or only the Assignment as former president.

The current vice president receives a lifetime retirement as a former president and a pension for being the widow of a former president. And these allowances were exempt from the payment of Earnings since Law 24,018 equates these allowances to the salaries of the Supreme Court judges, who are exempt from the payment of this tax.

Law 24,018, of November 1991, regulates the “monthly lifetime allowances” for the judges of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and for former presidents and vice presidents, “as of the cessation of their functions”. Former presidents have the right to receive 100% of what an active judge of the Court charges and former vice-presidents 75% of that amount.

