Vice President Cristina Kirchner will reappear in a public ceremony to participate this Wednesday in Las Flores in a ceremony for the Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice, commemorating the 45th anniversary of the 1976 Coup d’état.

“Today, 45 years after the civic military coup, we are going to be in Las Flores, Province of Buenos Aires, at the opening of the Memory Space that will function in the former Investigation Brigade of the town. As we are in a pandemic, you know … they will be able to follow him through networks, “the former president posted on Twitter.

Cristina Kirchner will be in that town accompanying Governor Axel Kicillof. There, together with officials from the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, their Buenos Aires counterparts, and other municipalities and the Commission of Relatives, Friends and Victims of State Terrorism, they will set up the space for Memory where during the dictatorship the Las Flores investigation brigade.

